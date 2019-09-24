Gemmer Asset Management Has Lowered Its Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding as Stock Value Rose; Adobe (ADBE) Shareholder Duquesne Family Office Has Trimmed Position as Market Value Rose

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 7,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993,000, down from 15,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $124.07. About 1.70M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 06:50 PM; 25/05/2018 – Gibraltar Supreme Court Awards Chevron $38 Million Against Ecuadorian Conspirators; 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 11/04/2018 – Oil major Total buys several assets located in Gulf of Mexico; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON: TENGIZ FIELD ON TRACK FOR FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Refiners Propose to Kick Off More than $3 Billion Worth of Projects by End of Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 23/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 21/05/2018 – BusinessDay (ZA): Glencore looks set to beat Sinopec to buy Chevron’s SA assets in $1bn deal; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 124,240 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 515,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.03 million, down from 640,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $275.41. About 1.25M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – QTRLY SHR $1.55 ON A NON-GAAP BASIS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to Buy E-Commerce Firm Magento Commerce for $1.68 Billion

Duquesne Family Office Llc, which manages about $3.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 55,142 shares to 5.23 million shares, valued at $700.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 652,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 128,259 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Alberta Investment Mgmt has 32,800 shares. Moreover, Hillsdale has 0.01% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Creative Planning owns 44,246 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Barton Inv Mgmt reported 3,200 shares. Ellington Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3,400 shares. Arcadia Invest Mngmt Corporation Mi reported 25,989 shares stake. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Churchill Mngmt holds 0.83% or 104,561 shares. Leisure Cap, a California-based fund reported 2,457 shares. Moreover, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt has 0.65% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Co holds 336,135 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Bp Plc owns 0.55% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 50,000 shares. Principal Financial Inc reported 1.45 million shares. Dodge Cox accumulated 42,265 shares.

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: ROKU, ADBE, BYND – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With 23% Earnings Growth, Did Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marketo leader Lucas exiting Adobe – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Assessing Whether Adobe Can Follow The Market Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares to 29,087 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P North Am Fd (IGV) by 1,688 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CVX: Buy The Dips Of This Prime Oil Major – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Income Investors Should Know That Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” published on August 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Shale Game Is A Scale Game, Chevron – Seeking Alpha” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Little short-term change likely for U.S. oil market, Chevron CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Can’t Break $125 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Braun Stacey Assoc invested in 1.09% or 136,303 shares. Chatham Cap Grp has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,476 shares. Garland Capital Management accumulated 42,950 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Co holds 0.19% or 92,701 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank holds 0.44% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 65,461 shares. New York-based Grisanti Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Victory Cap Mngmt invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Co accumulated 2.18 million shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company, Kentucky-based fund reported 2,625 shares. 209,208 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. Nomura Asset invested in 0.74% or 605,734 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) holds 5,282 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Lc reported 0.09% stake. Prudential Inc reported 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, New England Investment And Retirement has 2.23% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 44,315 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.