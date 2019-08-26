Gemmer Asset Management Has Lifted Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Emagin Has 0.75 Sentiment

Emagin Corp (EMAN) investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.19, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 6 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 8 decreased and sold stakes in Emagin Corp. The funds in our database reported: 8.21 million shares, down from 9.32 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Emagin Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 1 New Position: 5.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 92.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gemmer Asset Management Llc acquired 5,089 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 10,579 shares with $1.48M value, up from 5,490 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $337.10B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $127.73. About 15.71M shares traded or 104.93% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION – ANNOUNCED ACUVUE OASYS WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY CONTACT LENS; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J – DECLARED A 7.1% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.84 PER SHARE TO $0.90 PER SHARE; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 30/05/2018 – $SAN.FR, JNJ, MRK: Trump: In two weeks, big drug companies are going to announce a “voluntary, massive” drop in prices – ! $SAN.FR $JNJ $MRK; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Comes in at #1 on the 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies List

The stock increased 14.47% or $0.0534 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4225. About shares traded. eMagin Corporation (EMAN) has declined 74.43% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EMAN News: 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Asset Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Emagin; 11/05/2018 – Penn Capital Buys New 1.6% Position in Emagin; 22/04/2018 – DJ eMagin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EMAN); 28/03/2018 eMagin 4Q Loss/Shr 3c; 23/05/2018 – eMagin Corporation to Attend 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – EMagin 4Q Rev $6.42M; 10/05/2018 – eMagin 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Awm Investment Company Inc. holds 0.74% of its portfolio in eMagin Corporation for 4.49 million shares. First Washington Corp owns 1.36 million shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Co Llc has 0.01% invested in the company for 41,540 shares. The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Management Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Advisory Services Network Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,515 shares.

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, makes, and markets organic light emitting diode on silicon micro displays; virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays; and related products. The company has market cap of $20.78 million. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL and OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL; and WF05 prism optic with mounting brackets or combined with OLED micro displays to form an optic-display module. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides design reference kits, which include a micro display and associated electronics to help original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) evaluate micro display products; near-eye virtual imaging modules that incorporate its OLED-on-silicon micro displays with its lenses and electronic interfaces for integration into OEM products; immersive head mounted display products; and night vision smartphone camera attachment and goggles.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A, worth $419,040 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Prudential has 1.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Hawaii-based C M Bidwell Associates Ltd has invested 0.03% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Prtn accumulated 12.44 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 1.78 million shares. First Citizens Savings Bank And Tru reported 0.86% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Colorado-based Ramsay Stattman Vela Price has invested 3.54% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Blume Capital Mgmt Inc owns 59,126 shares. Waters Parkerson & Ltd Llc stated it has 161,466 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.9% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 1.22 million shares. Stratford Consulting Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 6.32M are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability. Kidder Stephen W has invested 4.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sadoff Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 8,423 shares. Ht Prns Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14,879 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Pennsylvania-based West Chester has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).