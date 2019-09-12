Gemmer Asset Management Has Decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Franklin Floating Rate Trust (FRT)’s Sentiment Is 1.24

Franklin Floating Rate Trust (FRT) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 160 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 129 decreased and sold their equity positions in Franklin Floating Rate Trust. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 64.69 million shares, down from 66.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Franklin Floating Rate Trust in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 103 Increased: 117 New Position: 43.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 29.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 3,115 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 7,464 shares with $1.04 million value, down from 10,579 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $346.18B valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $131.17. About 5.89 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2; 19/05/2018 – J.J. Watt Offers to Pay for Funerals of Santa Fe School Shooting Victims; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 21/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – VIIV HEALTHCARE WILL MARKET DOLUTEGRAVIR/RILPIVIRINE IN COUNTRIES IN EUROPEAN UNION & EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA; 11/05/2018 – Big Pharma Diversification Strategies Report 2018: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca – Active Acquirers in their Focused and Diversified Visions – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.80’s average target is 13.44% above currents $131.17 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 27 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 5,864 shares to 13,654 valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel stake by 6,216 shares and now owns 29,087 shares. Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson has 5,285 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Moreover, First American Commercial Bank has 0.57% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 60,005 shares. Dumont Blake Investment Limited Co holds 21,335 shares. Bollard Group Inc Limited Com holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,703 shares. Amalgamated Bank holds 1.23% or 377,542 shares in its portfolio. St Johns Invest Mgmt Lc owns 12,835 shares. Edmp Inc has 3.73% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 29,227 shares. Financial Architects reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Limited accumulated 3,790 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Regal Invest Advisors Lc owns 62,896 shares or 1.71% of their US portfolio. First City Management Inc owns 1.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,552 shares. Hyman Charles D reported 280,309 shares stake. Welch Group Incorporated Llc accumulated 2.99% or 201,089 shares. Thompson Invest has invested 1.6% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Nippon Life Glob Investors Americas holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 24,806 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.08. About 400,660 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties. The company has market cap of $10.20 billion. As of June 30, 2005, it owned or had a majority interest in 103 community and neighborhood shopping centers, and retail mixed-use properties comprising approximately 17.4 million square feet located primarily in strategic metropolitan markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and California. It has a 40.48 P/E ratio. In addition, it had 30% interest in approximately 0.5 million square feet of retail space through its joint venture with an affiliate of Clarion Lion Properties Fund, and one apartment complex in Maryland.

Analysts await Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.58 per share. FRT’s profit will be $119.93M for 21.26 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.60 actual earnings per share reported by Federal Realty Investment Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.