Gemmer Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position in A B M Industries (ABM) by $1.64 Million; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Decreased by $55.44 Million as Valuation Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (CMG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 78,089 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.86M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 billion, down from 1.94 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $7.9 during the last trading session, reaching $730.98. About 225,804 shares traded. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has risen 66.07% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CMG News: 14/03/2018 – CHIPOTLE: CRUMPACKER TO GET 26 WEEKS CASH SEVERANCE; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC CMG.N – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 2.2%; 15/05/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. To Hold Special Investor Call On June 27; 25/04/2018 – Chipotle Mexican Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Increases in Low-Single Digits; 26/04/2018 – Chipotle Investors Are Biting Off More Than They Can Chew — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE TO REVIEW STORES THAT HAVE NEGATIVE CASH FLOW; 06/03/2018 – Chipotle Grants CEO Brian Niccol Inducement Awards; 23/05/2018 – Chipotle To Relocate Its HQ To Newport Beach, Calif., Impacting 400 Staffers — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE HASN’T BEEN CONTACTED BY ANY HEALTH OFFICIALS; 25/04/2018 – CHIPOTLE CEO SAYS STILL WORK TO BE DONE AT COMPANY

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.22. About 221,440 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 25.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 12/04/2018 – Leading Engagement Platform Folloze Unveils Innovative Feature `ABM Content Plays’; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 19/03/2018 – ABM Industries Group Meeting Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 26; 13/03/2018 – Oklahoma State University Teams Up with ABM for Athletic Facilities’ Maintenance; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B (2 EST.); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 24/04/2018 – ABM Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 10 Days; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium

Analysts await ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. ABM’s profit will be $38.49M for 17.34 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by ABM Industries Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.40% EPS growth.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $338,917 activity. $103,850 worth of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) was sold by CHAVEZ LINDA on Wednesday, January 9.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $367.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sch Us Agg Bnd Etf (SCHZ) by 7,855 shares to 94,327 shares, valued at $4.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Small (VB) by 2,325 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,885 are held by Group One Trading Limited Partnership. Raymond James And Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Personal Advsr reported 0.06% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Amer Int Gru has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Hightower Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Goldman Sachs Group reported 1.24 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 37,396 shares. Captrust Finance Advsr owns 1,488 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Glenmede Tru Communications Na accumulated 1,035 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 673,684 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 9.82 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,406 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $98.32 million activity. Pershing Square Capital Management – L.P. sold 60,000 shares worth $35.89M.

Analysts await Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) to report earnings on July, 23 after the close. They expect $3.70 EPS, up 28.92% or $0.83 from last year’s $2.87 per share. CMG’s profit will be $102.54 million for 49.39 P/E if the $3.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.40 actual EPS reported by Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CMG shares while 156 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 25.37 million shares or 6.67% less from 27.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rampart Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1,220 shares. Amp Capital Invsts has 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 9,572 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt reported 0.38% stake. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd reported 1,524 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% or 968 shares. Oak Ridge Investments Lc owns 0.04% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) for 841 shares. British Columbia Mngmt Corp reported 4,773 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Ameriprise invested in 0.04% or 108,239 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 931 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. 2,900 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings has 7,992 shares. Rbf Capital Lc invested in 0.08% or 1,000 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com accumulated 302 shares. Texas-based Motco has invested 0% in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG). Whittier Tru Comm has 0.01% invested in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).