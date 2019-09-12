Gemmer Asset Management Has Decreased Its Chevrontexaco (CVX) Holding as Shares Rose; As Sysco (SYY) Stock Declined, Brown Advisory Upped Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 47.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 7,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 7,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $993,000, down from 15,253 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $231.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $121.87. About 1.75 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 28/03/2018 – Chevron Announces New First Source Lubrication Marketer Lube; 09/03/2018 – Chevron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: @Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron executives amid oil purge; 05/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/31/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO: STEEL TARIFFS COULD INCREASE COSTS FOR US

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 15.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 17,589 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 134,194 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.49M, up from 116,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $77.85. About 942,601 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 09/05/2018 – Five Prominent Gaming CEOs in Showcase Event at 22nd Annual East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic City; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS EARLY TENDER RESULTS & UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – STORAGE AREA, PRINTING DEPARTMENT, COATING DEPARTMENT AT FACTORY PREMISES ARE HUGELY AFFECTED DUE TO FIRE; 03/04/2018 – Sysco Completes Kent Frozen Foods Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $34.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HALO) by 74,500 shares to 36,030 shares, valued at $619,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,251 shares, and cut its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold SYY shares while 313 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 287 raised stakes. 388.82 million shares or 0.08% more from 388.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Midwest Bancorporation Division reported 27,414 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 160,259 shares. Field Main Bankshares owns 0.5% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 7,650 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 305,329 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt holds 0.35% or 12,637 shares. 2,075 were accumulated by Hanson & Doremus Investment Mgmt. Td Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 2,376 shares. Wendell David Assocs Inc reported 81,676 shares. Natl Asset Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 9,143 shares. Endurance Wealth Management holds 1,188 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 766 shares in its portfolio. 32,522 were accumulated by Richard Bernstein. Montag A Assoc has invested 0.04% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 552,171 shares.

More notable recent Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sysco to Webcast From the 2019 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Sysco (NYSE:SYY) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Sysco Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:SYY) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sysco Provides Aid for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 11,447 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. First Amer Bank & Trust accumulated 86,297 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Yorktown Mgmt & Research Communications holds 0.47% or 10,000 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.2% or 14,083 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Ser has 10,199 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Northrock Prtnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). The Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Seabridge Inv Advsrs Ltd Com accumulated 1,358 shares. New York-based Williams Jones & Associates Ltd has invested 0.36% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Marietta Investment Prns Ltd has 16,337 shares. Intersect Cap Lc has 32,131 shares. Blue Finance holds 13,000 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 16,683 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.12 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schw Emg Mkt Eq Etf (SCHE) by 19,559 shares to 253,410 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Msci Eafe Fsl Fuel by 6,216 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares S&P North Am Fd (IGV).