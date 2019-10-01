Gemmer Asset Management Has Decreased By $901,356 Its Chevrontexaco (CVX) Stake; Highbridge Capital Management Has Lifted By $9.64 Million Its Western Digital (Call) (WDC) Stake

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC) stake by 170.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highbridge Capital Management Llc acquired 205,000 shares as Western Digital Corp (Call) (WDC)’s stock rose 6.08%. The Highbridge Capital Management Llc holds 325,000 shares with $15.45M value, up from 120,000 last quarter. Western Digital Corp (Call) now has $17.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $59.64. About 3.40M shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 23.05% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.05% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 26/04/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL 3Q NET REV. $5.0B, EST. $4.93B; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP – AT LEAST 50 PERCENT OF SHARE REPURCHASES ARE TARGETED FOR REMAINDER OF CURRENT FISCAL QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/03/2018 – Toshiba expects to complete chip unit sale by June at latest – exec; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors Buys New 1% Position in Western Digital; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Western Digital 3Q Adj EPS $3.63

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) stake by 47.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 7,269 shares as Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX)’s stock rose 4.50%. The Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 7,984 shares with $993,000 value, down from 15,253 last quarter. Chevrontexaco Corp now has $225.15 billion valuation. It closed at $118.6 lastly. It is up 3.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAT YARRINGTON EXPECTS WHEATSTONE TRAIN 2 TO BE PRODUCING LATER IN SECOND QUARTER; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Says Dividend Growth Is Its Top Priority — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 23/04/2018 – Simon Webb: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 17/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES ARRESTED IN VENEZUELA ON MONDAY; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESIDENT JEFF SHELLEBARGER SPEAKS AT OTC PRESENTATION; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 07/03/2018 – Chevron’s Shellebarger Sees Cost Pressures in Permian Basin (Video)

Among 12 analysts covering Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC), 7 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Western Digital has $7600 highest and $32.5000 lowest target. $55.21’s average target is -7.43% below currents $59.64 stock price. Western Digital had 23 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, April 30. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. The firm has “Buy” rating by Longbow given on Wednesday, September 11. Benchmark maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Friday, September 6 with “Sell” rating. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by UBS. Mizuho maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) rating on Wednesday, September 4. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $6400 target. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, July 2 by Benchmark. On Thursday, August 1 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased Mosaic Acquisition Corp stake by 99,700 shares to 2.75 million valued at $28.04M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tpg Pace Hldgs Corp stake by 359,900 shares and now owns 490,100 shares. Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold WDC shares while 169 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.61 million shares or 8.88% less from 269.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson And has 0.02% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 24,288 shares. Alps holds 0.34% or 975,858 shares in its portfolio. Shelton Cap Mgmt has 0.07% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 27,155 shares. Creative Planning holds 48,911 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 17,201 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank accumulated 229 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 2,600 shares. 71,007 were accumulated by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 1,320 shares. Westpac reported 179,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tradewinds Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 462 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.06% or 24,978 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) for 10,844 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.09% invested in Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC). Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Green Square Cap Lc invested in 11,854 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Fagan Associates has 0.51% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Rock Point Advsrs reported 4,330 shares. 12,560 were reported by St Germain D J Commerce Incorporated. Noesis Capital Mangement owns 3,473 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pggm invested 0.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wells Fargo Com Mn reported 0.49% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 4,000 were accumulated by Professional Advisory. Colony Grp Ltd Liability holds 0.79% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 199,785 shares. Keating Investment Counselors invested in 9,651 shares. Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Limited Liability Company has 3,599 shares. 9,543 were accumulated by Exchange Capital Management. Cypress Cap Management Lc (Wy) holds 0.27% or 1,825 shares. Natl Bank Of Stockton invested in 26,203 shares or 1.65% of the stock. Chemung Canal Trust Communication holds 1.19% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 41,141 shares.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 15.69 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chevron has $16500 highest and $13500 lowest target. $147.25’s average target is 24.16% above currents $118.6 stock price. Chevron had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of CVX in report on Friday, July 12 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 13 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 24. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity. Shares for $502,074 were bought by REED DEBRA L.