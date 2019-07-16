Gemmer Asset Management Has Boosted Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Stake By $374,073; Stelliam Investment Management LP Lowered By $4.00 Million Its Nokia (NOK) Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) stake by 129.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gemmer Asset Management Llc acquired 2,653 shares as Int’l Business Machines C (IBM)’s stock declined 2.27%. The Gemmer Asset Management Llc holds 4,694 shares with $662,000 value, up from 2,041 last quarter. Int’l Business Machines C now has $127.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $143.32. About 2.33 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 23/04/2018 – The Daily Swig: IBM launches open-source toolkit for #AI developer; 30/05/2018 – Komprise Announces Strategic Reseller Agreement With IBM To Enable Intelligent Data Management; 20/03/2018 – IBM RELEASES UPGRADED AI TOOLS FOR CLOUD-COMPUTING SERVICE; 15/05/2018 – Buffett told CNBC earlier this month the conglomerate had exited its holdings of International Business Machines and added 75 million shares of Apple in the quarter; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 26/03/2018 – DailySource: Apple, IBM execs call for stiffer data rules. (USA TODAY) Video:; 15/05/2018 – While environmental credits are already traded, IBM and Veridium said that the current structure of the market creates too much friction; 17/04/2018 – Carbon Black Expands Relationship with IBM Security; Predictive Security Cloud (PSC) Part of Newly Launched IBM X-Force Threat

Stelliam Investment Management Lp decreased Nokia Corp (NOK) stake by 35.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stelliam Investment Management Lp sold 799,100 shares as Nokia Corp (NOK)’s stock declined 24.53%. The Stelliam Investment Management Lp holds 1.45 million shares with $8.28 million value, down from 2.25 million last quarter. Nokia Corp now has $28.36B valuation. It closed at $5.1 lastly. It is down 24.29% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 27/04/2018 – Fone Arena: Nokia X with a 19:9 aspect ratio display, dual rear cameras showcased, to be announced on May 16; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Still Sees Opportunities in Licensing to Drive CAGR of 10% For Recurring Net Sales Over 3 Yrs Ending 2020; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SAYS HEALTH BUSINESS REVIEW IS STILL IN PROGRESS; 27/04/2018 – TechnoBuffalo: Nokia X6 looks awesome for a mid-range phone; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Sees Networks Market Conditions Improving and 5G Accelerating Further, With Strong Momentum By Yr End; 26/04/2018 – NOKIA CEO SEES U.S. 5G COMMERCIAL ROLLOUTS STARTING IN 2H 2018; 31/05/2018 – Nokia closes the sale of its Digital Health business; 16/04/2018 – Nokia and KDDI successfully trial 4G LTE connected vehicle applications in Japan; 24/04/2018 – Nokia Bell Labs and NTT DOCOMO collaborate on 5G innovations for massive capacity, low-latency support of future wireless applications; 15/05/2018 – Nokia Corp: Reddy and Current IP/Optical Networks President Alwan Will Split Responsibilities

Among 4 analysts covering Int`l Business Machines (NYSE:IBM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Int`l Business Machines had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Asset Strategies has 19,099 shares. Rnc Cap Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Boston Lc owns 0.06% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 8,526 shares. The California-based Telos Capital has invested 0.19% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wilkins Inv Counsel has 0.46% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 10,850 shares. Brandywine Global Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 875,757 shares. Howard Capital Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 9,378 shares. South Dakota Council accumulated 0.45% or 151,107 shares. Knott David M accumulated 4,284 shares. Agf reported 314,811 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Carlson Cap invested 0.12% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Jag Mngmt Ltd Liability Com, a Missouri-based fund reported 6,717 shares. Epoch Ptnrs reported 798,430 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth LP owns 54,954 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Stadion Money Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 7,165 shares.

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) stake by 456,400 shares to 1.60M valued at $18.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) stake by 10,200 shares and now owns 32,500 shares. Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) was raised too.