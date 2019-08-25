Gemmer Asset Management Has Boosted Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) Holding by $374,073 as Share Price Rose; Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake Has Boosted by Fiduciary Trust Company

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 43.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 10,813 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 35,769 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, up from 24,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $6.45 during the last trading session, reaching $180.53. About 1.21M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 31/05/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Raytheon Company/; 26/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – SEES FY 2018 NET SALES $26.5 BLN – $27.0 BLN; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 06/03/2018 – Raytheon to enhance FAA’s air traffic control system to improve safety and efficiency; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Increases Full-Year 2018 Guidance for Sales, EPS; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 20/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SAYS WANTS U.S. TO BRING DEFENCE SYSTEMS SUCH AS PATRIOT AND AVENGER MISSILES TO BALTICS TO DETER RUSSIA; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.54% or $4.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.57. About 4.41 million shares traded or 17.68% up from the average. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM has now posted revenue growth for the second quarter in a row; 10/04/2018 – Kristina Webb: BREAKING: Crocker Partners pays $170 million for former IBM campus in Boca Raton; 24/05/2018 – IBM Leads ‘Call for Code’ to Use Cloud, Data, Al, Blockchain for Natural Disaster Relief; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 10/04/2018 – McAfee and IBM Security Extend Partnership With Key Areas of Product Integrations; 17/04/2018 – IBM – “THIS QUARTER, IBM Z REVENUE GREW 54% YEAR-TO-YEAR, A MORE THAN 100% GROWTH IN SHIPPED MIPS, AND MARGINS EXPANDED” – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach IBM Board Approves Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend for the 23rd Consecutive Year; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN THE FIRST QUARTER, CURRENCY DROVE 5 OF THE 9 POINTS OF EXPENSE GROWTH- CONF CALL; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Valmark Advisers has 4,292 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Buckhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.82% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Victory Capital Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 109,394 shares. 8,822 are held by Asset Management. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com accumulated 15,633 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Regions Fincl Corp accumulated 0.17% or 105,757 shares. 48,665 were accumulated by Mufg Americas Corp. 177,877 are held by Renaissance Grp Inc Ltd Liability. Brandywine Glob Inv Management Ltd Liability owns 875,757 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 0.03% stake. New York-based Beech Hill Advsr has invested 0.49% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.28% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Schaper Benz And Wise Investment Counsel Inc Wi holds 0.91% or 49,876 shares. Beck Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, Texas-based fund reported 1,515 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.4% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polaris Greystone Fin Gru Limited Com stated it has 1,965 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.01% or 268 shares. Lvw Advsrs Llc invested in 0.72% or 14,912 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 1,979 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Wesbanco National Bank accumulated 88,407 shares. Qs Investors Limited Co holds 0.02% or 7,591 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.03% or 369,182 shares. First Personal Fin Svcs stated it has 491 shares. Oakworth has invested 0.07% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 1.05% or 4.05M shares. Cibc Ww Inc holds 89,543 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,457 shares. 185 were accumulated by Destination Wealth Mngmt. Atria Ltd Co holds 0.21% or 26,897 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 151,224 shares.

