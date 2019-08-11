Gemmer Asset Management Cut Its Stake in A B M Industries (ABM) by $1.64 Million; Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose While Riverbridge Partners Lifted Its Stake

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in A B M Industries Inc (ABM) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 45,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.91% . The institutional investor held 488,068 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 533,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in A B M Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 158,413 shares traded. ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) has risen 36.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.39% the S&P500. Some Historical ABM News: 30/04/2018 – ABM Awarded Contract with San Jacinto College; 06/03/2018 – ABM INDUSTRIES INC ABM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.00 TO $2.10 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/05/2018 – ABM Industries Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys 1.1% of ABM Industries; 12/04/2018 – Demandbase Extends ABM Collaboration with Salesforce Pardot; 18/04/2018 – Deprince Race & Zollo Buys New 1.1% Position in ABM Industries; 06/03/2018 – ABM Industries Raises FY18 View To EPS $1.88-EPS $1.98; 30/04/2018 – Cardtronics Extends ABM and Payments Agreement with Meridian; 20/03/2018 – 6sense Launches New Platform with ABM Campaign Execution; 06/03/2018 ABM Industries 1Q EPS 42c

Riverbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverbridge Partners Llc bought 5,118 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 190,758 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.79M, up from 185,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $401.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sky Investment Group Limited reported 2,967 shares. Echo Street Mngmt Ltd invested in 192,697 shares. Par Cap Mgmt Incorporated holds 450,000 shares. Moreover, Fagan Associate has 3.3% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 49,342 shares. Dumont & Blake Investment Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,140 shares. Compton Capital Management Ri reported 0.93% stake. 1.23 million were reported by Asset Mgmt One Limited. Arrowmark Colorado Company reported 7,870 shares. Hikari Tsushin has 101,598 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs has 91,226 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Becker Cap Management Inc holds 3,814 shares. Rbo Co Limited Company holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 5,126 shares. The New York-based Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company has invested 1.02% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 122,344 are held by Grassi Investment Mngmt. Archon Partners Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 101,560 shares.

Riverbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $5.72B and $5.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) by 150,438 shares to 1.12M shares, valued at $38.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 54,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,356 shares, and cut its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ABM shares while 43 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 64.84 million shares or 5.43% less from 68.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). 6.49M are owned by State Street Corp. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 50,309 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 21,264 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.03% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) for 46,000 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability holds 10,406 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il invested 0% of its portfolio in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Systematic Fincl Lp invested in 0.05% or 36,715 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Com holds 771,548 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.35% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Envestnet Asset Management has 0% invested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 4.16M shares or 1.42% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Limited Co reported 0.04% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM). Everence Management invested 0.08% in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM).

