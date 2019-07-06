Gemmer Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM); Smithfield Trust Company Increases Holding in Churchill Downs Com (CHDN)

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.73 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel Chief; 08/03/2018 – International Business Machines Corp: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 26/03/2018 – IBM chief Ginni Rometty said users should have more agency over their own data; 16/04/2018 – Realfiction: IBM installs Realfictions mixed reality display DeepFrame at its new innovation centre in Abu Dhabi; 18/04/2018 – With Wednesday’s dip, IBM is down 13 percent on the 12-month period; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using AI; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 26/04/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Announces Leading-Edge Joint Development Agreement With IBM Research

Smithfield Trust Company increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (CHDN) by 172.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company bought 28,464 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.06 million, up from 16,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $118.38. About 112,129 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 19/04/2018 – DJ Churchill Downs Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHDN); 16/05/2018 – SBTech Announces Strategic Partnership with Churchill Downs for Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting in the US

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Etftrends.com which released: “Big Blue Could Join NOBL Dividend ETF Next Year – ETF Trends” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cloudera: The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Cnbc.com published: “IBM is laying off more than 1,000 employees – CNBC” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “IBM Adds Automation Capabilities to Watson Studio to Aid Data Scientists, Speed AI Development – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook Stock Is Great, but FB Is a Terrible Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advsr Lc has 0.21% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Somerset holds 0.01% or 84 shares in its portfolio. Cahill Financial Advsr holds 0.18% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 3,089 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.67% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0.01% or 717 shares. Sun Life Finance has invested 0.38% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Renaissance Gp Limited Liability Com accumulated 177,877 shares or 1% of the stock. Moreover, Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking has 0.4% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 776,027 shares. Frontier Investment Management reported 5,767 shares stake. Chilton Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 3,159 shares. Levin Capital Strategies LP reported 111,524 shares. D Scott Neal has invested 0.17% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Capital Counsel Lc New York holds 0.03% or 3,148 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited holds 0.13% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 9,275 shares. Nine Masts Cap Limited reported 27,386 shares.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. State Street has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Par Capital Incorporated holds 3.61% or 2.16M shares in its portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 5,186 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 7,442 shares in its portfolio. 227 are owned by Shelton Cap Management. London Company Of Virginia reported 0.2% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 25,455 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Argi Invest Svcs has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). 23,600 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.03% or 117,632 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stock Yards National Bank & Trust Communications holds 0.21% or 24,450 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 55,505 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 27,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Opens Derby City Gaming Bringing World’s Most Advanced Historical Racing Machines to Louisville – GlobeNewswire” on September 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs, Monarch Casino and Resort, Shake Shack, McDonald’s and Restaurant Brands International highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “10.2% of BJK Holdings Seeing Recent Insider Buys – Nasdaq” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 11, 2019.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in European Markets (Vgk) (VGK) by 10,587 shares to 457,842 shares, valued at $24.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P 500 Growth (Ivw) (IVW) by 3,677 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,702 shares, and cut its stake in S&P 500 Value (Ive) (IVE).