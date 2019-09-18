Gemmer Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL); As Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stock Rose, Shareholder North American Management Has Trimmed Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $992.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $219.59. About 14.84M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 12/04/2018 – IGNORE: VIRNETX AWARD VS APPLE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED; 15/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON FRANCE’S POTENTIAL FINE ON TECH COMPANIES; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS FEEDBACK FROM SUPPLIERS LEADS TO BELIEVE CO HAS BEEN IMPLEMENTING TIGHTER COST CONTROL SINCE IPHONE 8 RAMP; 21/05/2018 – Comcast’s lush new storefronts are reminiscent of Apple Stores; 27/03/2018 – Unit of Taiwan’s Foxconn to buy Belkin for $866 mln; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 17/04/2018 – Activist investor Jana hired staff for new socially responsible fund; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, Amazon and Apple delivered stronger than expected results in their late April, early May reports

North American Management Corp decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 78.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North American Management Corp sold 155,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 41,558 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.98 million, down from 196,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North American Management Corp who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 1.57 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q Gross Margin 60.2%; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA INTERIM DIV/SHR 11 RUPEES; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase – Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 26/03/2018 – Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures® Educational Program and The Sloane Stephens Foundation Serve Up Smiles to America’s Youth; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 02/05/2018 – NJ Biz: Colgate-Palmolive campus set for redevelopment; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s Valuation: Historically High – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple Card Will Launch The Stock Higher – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock Before Earnings on Services & China Growth? – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple fund invests $250M in Corning – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Short (SCPB) by 25,812 shares to 440,474 shares, valued at $13.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Telephone & Tele (NYSE:T) by 26,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,160 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Real Estate (SCHH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stoneridge Invest Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.76% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 4,414 shares. Canandaigua Bancorp And accumulated 2.06% or 56,602 shares. The United Kingdom-based Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Diker Mngmt Lc has invested 0.93% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argent Trust has 148,511 shares. First Dallas Securities Inc has 0.37% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Aldebaran Financial Inc has invested 3.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roanoke Asset Corp Ny reported 4,412 shares. Intrust Bancorporation Na invested in 2.13% or 44,249 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Lc invested 1.78% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 2.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 61,475 shares. Cna Financial reported 0.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Amer Registered Investment Advisor owns 3.41% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 30,698 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited holds 87,032 shares.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.18 million for 24.65 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

North American Management Corp, which manages about $1.36 billion and $628.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 14,365 shares to 69,635 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DGRO) by 37,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Planes, Trains And Automobiles – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 15% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.