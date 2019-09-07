Gemmer Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM); Home Depot (HD) Market Valuation Rose While Homrich & Berg Has Cut by $2.75 Million Its Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 2.52M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 17/04/2018 – OpenSource: SCO Amends IBM Complaint Again; 05/04/2018 – IBM joins group building a blockchain-based global identity network; 11/04/2018 – Crossmatch Joins IBM Security App Exchange Community; 16/05/2018 – France’s Macron to meet CEOs of Facebook, Intel, IBM on May 23; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 15/05/2018 – Thycotic Announces IBM Security to OEM Privileged Identity Management Technology; 10/05/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: IBM chooses NC State as partner for first IBM Quantum Computing Hub in North America; 21/03/2018 – IBM launches a cheaper platform for start-ups to build blockchain projects; 23/05/2018 – IBM gives jobs boost to Emmanuel Macron’s pitch to tech groups

Homrich & Berg decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg sold 14,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 107,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.71 million, down from 122,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $231.13. About 3.14 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – WDBJ7: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded in a shooting at a Home Depot on Tuesday afte…; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – Cameron Company Recalls Children’s Tents Due to Laceration Hazard; Sold Exclusively at Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – BNO News: BREAKING: At least 3 people, including 2 police officers, have been shot near Home Depot in northeast Dallas – WFAA; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/05/2018 – Traders await headlines on NAFTA talks ahead of House Speaker Paul Ryan’s May 17 deadline. Walmart, Macy’s and Home Depot report earnings, and April retail sales data is reported Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $2.52 EPS, up 0.40% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.51 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.69B for 22.93 P/E if the $2.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.50% negative EPS growth.

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1,596 shares to 95,378 shares, valued at $18.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 13,065 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Llc invested in 0.11% or 62,946 shares. Ohio-based Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance has invested 3.87% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Kbc Group Nv reported 336,141 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Limited stated it has 469,511 shares. Camelot Portfolios Limited holds 2,659 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Oakworth invested in 0.27% or 6,832 shares. 3,103 were accumulated by Apriem. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 47,146 shares. Sit Inv Incorporated stated it has 0.98% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Moreover, Bluestein R H & has 2.62% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Massachusetts-based Cape Ann Bancorp has invested 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hamel Associate stated it has 3,241 shares. Reilly Financial Limited, California-based fund reported 12,684 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,029 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,082 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: I Remain Optimistic – Seeking Alpha” published on August 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Might Be Interested In The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML still cautious on Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

More notable recent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “IBM Just Canâ€™t Compete With Current Board – Investorplace.com” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Can We Make Of International Business Machines Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:IBM) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “VMWare (VMW) Just â€œStruck Oilâ€ â€“ Hereâ€™s How to Invest – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 1.1% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “IBM Expands Cloud Capabilities in Latin America, to Help Companies Accelerate Shift to Hybrid Cloud – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Public Limited Liability Corporation has 959,624 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0.22% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 1.80 million shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability has 509,733 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Lpl Limited Com owns 266,866 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Schulhoff & Co accumulated 11,664 shares. Old Point Tru & Services N A invested in 11,010 shares. Syntal Prtn Llc has invested 0.43% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 17,371 are held by Ashfield Capital Ptnrs Limited Company. Jefferies Grp Incorporated Limited Company stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Qs Investors Lc invested in 0.08% or 52,515 shares. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Fincl Bank Of The West holds 0.04% or 2,641 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Banking owns 143,595 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.05% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).