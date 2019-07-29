Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Position in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by $374,073; As Intrexon (XON) Valuation Declined, Third Security Has Lifted Its Holding

Third Security Llc increased its stake in Intrexon Corp (XON) by 0.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Third Security Llc bought 102,999 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.49% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 67.79 million shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.58M, up from 67.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Third Security Llc who had been investing in Intrexon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.65. About 813,085 shares traded. Intrexon Corporation (NYSE:XON) has declined 69.39% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.82% the S&P500. Some Historical XON News: 16/04/2018 – Exemplar Genetics Rare Neurological Disease Model Cleared by FDA for Commercial Research Use; 19/04/2018 – DJ Intrexon Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XON); 24/05/2018 – Oxitec Launches Field Trial in Brazil for Next Generation Addition to Friendly™ Mosquitoes Platform; 01/05/2018 – Intrexon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ziopharm Oncology to Present Data from Clinical Studies of Controlled IL-12 in Breast Cancer and Glioblastoma at American Socie; 21/05/2018 – Precigen Announces First Patient Dosed in Phase 1 Clinical Study of INXN-4001; 29/03/2018 – ACTOBIO THERAPEUTICS SAYS “SOON WILL START CLINICAL TRIALS” WITH AG019 “IN ASSOCIATION WITH SPECIALIZED INSTITUTES IN EUROPE AND NORTH AMERICA”; 10/05/2018 – Intrexon 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 14/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Intrexon Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.90M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 24/04/2018 – IBM IBM.N INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 5 PCT; 28/05/2018 – David Kenny, IBM’s senior vice president of Watson and Cloud, said artificial intelligence is already proving to be beneficial; 23/05/2018 – Uber widens health cover in Europe as new CEO meets France’s Macron; 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS – PURSUANT TO PATENT ASSIGNMENT DEAL, IBM ALSO ASSIGNED TO UNIT 1 EUROPEAN PENDING PATENT APPLICATION FOR UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – IBM Study: Majority of Businesses View GDPR as Opportunity to Improve Data Privacy and Security; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Ernst & Young hires three executive directors, principal; 17/04/2018 – IBM – IN ADDITION, SETTLED NUMBER OF U.S. AND FOREIGN TAX AUDITS, WHICH DROVE DISCRETE NONCASH TAX BENEFITS OF $810 MLN IN QUARTER- CONF CALL

More notable recent Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Intrexon forms two units and streamlines management – Seeking Alpha” on April 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think Of Intrexon Corp (XON) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intrexon Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intrexon (XON) Up 24.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Intrexon Corporation’s (NASDAQ:XON) Balance Sheet Tell Us About It? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold XON shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 121.18 million shares or 4.88% more from 115.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Raymond James Svcs Advisors owns 23,515 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 18,563 shares stake. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 14,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 32,148 were reported by Virtu Financial Limited Com. Iridian Asset Mngmt Lc Ct holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 181,283 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board holds 339,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Tower Rech Cap Llc (Trc) holds 83 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street invested in 0% or 5.79M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust invested in 1.13 million shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has 16,835 shares. Ironwood Fincl Lc has 249 shares. Millennium Management Ltd reported 0% in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON). Invesco has 0% invested in Intrexon Corporation (NASDAQ:XON) for 50,599 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17.62 million activity.