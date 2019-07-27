Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by $374,073; As Mdu Res Group (MDU) Shares Declined, Shareholder Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Cut Its Position

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased its stake in Mdu Res Group Inc (MDU) by 28.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 29,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 73,549 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 102,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Mdu Res Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $25.9. About 620,311 shares traded. MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) has declined 9.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.35% the S&P500.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Int’l Business Machines C (IBM) by 129.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 2,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,694 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $662,000, up from 2,041 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Int’l Business Machines C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 20/03/2018 – IBM Expects to Deliver 17% to 18% of Full Year Expectation in 1Q; 15/05/2018 – IBM Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Systems Rev $1.5B; 21/03/2018 – V3: IBM teams with Nvidia to use GPUs to boost AI research; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of data breach; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 17/04/2018 – IBM CFO JAMES KAVANAUGH: DISAPPOINTED W/ STORAGE REVENUE GROWTH; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 20 Points as IBM Caps Upside — Barron’s Blog; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset Management has invested 0.22% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Blb&B Limited Liability Corp holds 58,527 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Cullinan Associates Incorporated accumulated 50,077 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communications stated it has 6,630 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gladius Mgmt LP invested in 9,954 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Mengis Capital owns 1,765 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Greenleaf Trust reported 8,057 shares. Two Sigma Secs Llc stated it has 0.01% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Intersect Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.18% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 3,102 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corp reported 6,346 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.07% or 10,957 shares in its portfolio. Reik & Limited Liability Company reported 3,272 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Agf Invs Inc has 0.5% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Old Dominion Cap Inc holds 0.18% or 3,685 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $140,250 activity.

Analysts await MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 13.64% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.22 per share. MDU’s profit will be $49.52 million for 25.90 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by MDU Resources Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold MDU shares while 89 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 128.34 million shares or 0.23% more from 128.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 52,954 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement invested 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). M&T Bank reported 363,168 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Captrust Financial invested 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 10,322 shares. Bartlett & Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 1,581 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.03% stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 88,400 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has 322,894 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 4 shares. Amalgamated National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) for 38,967 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Co owns 41,990 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Advisory Network Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU). Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 83,721 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $54.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc (Put) by 43,100 shares to 50,900 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 2.47 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.63 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).