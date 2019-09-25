Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Its Stake in Apple Computer (AAPL) by $1.16 Million; Laboratory Of America Hol (LH) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Boosted Its Holding

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (AAPL) by 75.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 13,654 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.70M, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $996.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $220.6. About 14.57 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 13/03/2018 – Snap Nabs First ‘Talent’ Partnership Head From Apple; 29/05/2018 – APPLE SEES HOMEPOD IN CANADA, FRANCE, GERMANY STARTING JUNE 18; 05/05/2018 – Berkshire and Apple — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer doubles down on his praise of Apple after the company’s second-quarter earnings report; 26/03/2018 – Spotify expects 2018 revenue to grow 20-30 pct, slower than 2017 pace; 25/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Maple Apple Bread; 02/05/2018 – Apple caps tech revival and spurs Wall St to rethink pessimism; 22/04/2018 – There was apparently an Apple iPhone X color that was never put on the market

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol (LH) by 2.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 8,763 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 315,667 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.58 million, up from 306,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America Hol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $168.44. About 276,798 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 25/04/2018 – LABORATORY CORP OF AMERICA BOOSTS VIEW FOR YEAR SALES GROWTH; 24/04/2018 – LabCorp and Mount Sinai Health System Enhance Laboratory Operations to Improve Patient Care; 01/05/2018 – Laboratory Corporation Coverage Assumed by Baird at Outperform vs Previous Rating of Neutral; 26/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to ltem 9 Labs Corp. and New Ticker Symbol “INLB”; 01/05/2018 – LabCorp Announces Collaboration with The Recovery Platform to Assist Physicians Treating Patients with Opioid Dependency; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – AGREEMENT WITH LABCORP TO FURTHER EXPAND CO’S NETWORK OF CYTOLOGY PROVIDERS IN SUPPORT OF ITS THYROID MOLECULAR BUSINESS UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LH shares while 224 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 178 raised stakes. 85.95 million shares or 1.95% less from 87.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). American Savings Bank has 1.5% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Syntal Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,378 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Magnetar Finance Limited Liability Com invested in 58,062 shares. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.69% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 676,995 shares. 14,371 were accumulated by Captrust Finance Advsr. Johnson Financial holds 0% or 322 shares in its portfolio. Needham Inv Management Limited invested in 2.37% or 41,563 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Tocqueville Asset LP holds 16,349 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 10 are held by Peoples Financial Serv Corporation. Boston Partners has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Mason Street Advsr Limited holds 14,048 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Invest Management Llc holds 0.1% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) or 87,845 shares.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 138,161 shares to 306,505 shares, valued at $29.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Intermediate (SCHR) by 598,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.06M shares, and cut its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

