Gemmer Asset Management Boosted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $707,371; Robertson Opportunity Capital Has Upped Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) by $3.07 Million as Shares Declined

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) by 174.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc bought 95,865 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.62% . The hedge fund held 150,865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 455,273 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 13.90% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 18/04/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply to Announce Second Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 8, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27

Gemmer Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 92.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc bought 5,089 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 10,579 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48 million, up from 5,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $126.95. About 7.43 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal; 20/03/2018 – J&J – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 2in); 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 22/03/2018 – EpigenCare Named as Johnson & Johnson Innovation Finalist in Skincare Challenge; 16/04/2018 – J&J: STUDY FOUND ESKETAMINE SHOWED IMPROVEMENTS IN SUICIDALITY; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57M and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 17,100 shares to 169,400 shares, valued at $8.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 65,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.