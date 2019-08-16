Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD) Stock Rating Kept by Analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove; Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Shorts Lowered By 11%

In a note shared with investors and clients on 16 August, JP Morgan Cazenove reconfirmed their “Neutral” rating on Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD)‘s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) had a decrease of 11% in short interest. MMI’s SI was 755,600 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11% from 849,000 shares previously. With 223,200 avg volume, 3 days are for Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI)’s short sellers to cover MMI’s short positions. The SI to Marcus & Millichap Inc’s float is 3.37%. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $34.88. About 107,143 shares traded. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) has declined 16.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MMI News: 19/04/2018 – $64.8 Million Suburban Phoenix Multifamily Asset Sale Closed by IPA; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 25/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q EPS 46c; 08/05/2018 – MARCUS & MILLICHAP TO BUY PINNACLE FINL GROUP; NO TERMS; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 1Q Rev $174.5M; 19/03/2018 – Jordyn Berger Joins IPA in Chicago as a Director of Seniors Housing; 08/05/2018 – Marcus & Millichap, Inc. Announces Agreement To Acquire Pinnacle Financial Group; 04/04/2018 – Marcus & Millichap Capital Corp.’s Proprietary Lending Partnerships Deliver Over $850 Million; 08/03/2018 – Marcus & Millichap 4Q Rev $202.8M

More notable recent Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Gem Diamonds posts record results, but withholds dividend – MINING.com” published on March 13, 2019, Mining.com published: “Gem Diamonds finds from iconic Lesotho mine drop, shares slump – MINING.com” on February 07, 2019. More interesting news about Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Gem Diamonds nets $8.8 million for 13.3 carat pink rock – MINING.com” published on March 14, 2019 as well as Mining.com‘s news article titled: “Gem Diamonds revises up full-year output target as recoveries on the rise – MINING.com” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company has market cap of 100.07 million GBP. The firm owns 70% interest in the Let??eng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho; and 100% interest in the Ghaghoo mine located in Botswana. It has a 3.93 P/E ratio. It also makes, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds.

The stock decreased 2.70% or GBX 2 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 72. About 42,841 shares traded. Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Gem Diamonds Ltd (LON:GEMD), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gem Diamonds Ltd has GBX 120 highest and GBX 80 lowest target. GBX 95’s average target is 31.94% above currents GBX 72 stock price. Gem Diamonds Ltd had 17 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, July 5 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Thursday, July 4 by Barclays Capital. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. Berenberg downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 27 report. JP Morgan maintained Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) on Thursday, May 9 with “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 7. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral” on Thursday, August 15.

More notable recent Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – yahoo.com” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) CEO Hessam Nadji on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Gained 26% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MMI August 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.