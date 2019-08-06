Geller Family Office Services Upped Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Ikonics (IKNX) Sentiment Is 1

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1177.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geller Family Office Services Llc acquired 22,834 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Geller Family Office Services Llc holds 24,774 shares with $3.46 million value, up from 1,940 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $343.15B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $130.8. About 5.55M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Contact Lens Innovation With ACUVUE OASYS With Transitions Light Intelligent Technology; 17/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.10, REV VIEW $81.13 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G.: Suit Alleges Johnson & Johnson and Janssen and Ortho-McNeil Subsidiaries Used Deceptive Marketing for Duragesic, Nucynta and Nucynta ER; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 25/05/2018 – J&J JURY FAILS TO REACH VERDICT IN CANCER SUIT TIED TO TALC; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������

Ikonics Corp (IKNX) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 2 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 2 cut down and sold their equity positions in Ikonics Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 26,964 shares, down from 27,362 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ikonics Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 2 New Position: 0.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. 3,000 Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares with value of $419,040 were bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 15 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Wednesday, July 17. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 16 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital initiated Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating. Raymond James maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Dodge Cox has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barry Inv Ltd Liability Company owns 0.38% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,739 shares. Bouchey Financial Grp Incorporated reported 4,483 shares. Ghp Invest Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.71% or 39,499 shares. Moreover, Adirondack Tru Communication has 2.77% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0.99% or 173,962 shares. 77,388 were reported by Buckhead Cap Ltd Liability Company. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Solutions Limited Liability invested in 0.04% or 2,273 shares. Jmg Grp Inc Limited owns 2,395 shares. National Bank & Trust Hapoalim Bm stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Adage Capital Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.76 million shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Financial Mgmt Pro Inc holds 0.04% or 649 shares in its portfolio. Diligent Investors Limited holds 0.65% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 8,160 shares. Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.98% or 42,787 shares.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.91 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

It closed at $6.51 lastly. It is up 10.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in IKONICS Corporation for 237 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 701 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Royal Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in the company for 1,300 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna International Group Llp has invested 0% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 175 shares.