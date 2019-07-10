Geller Family Office Services Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Moody National Bank Trust Division Holds Holding in Align Technology (ALGN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 28544.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 17,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,046 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, up from 63 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $9.29 during the last trading session, reaching $284.7. About 369,086 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology: Plan in Addition to Existing $300 Million Authorization; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q Rev $436.9M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – ALGN REPORTS CHINA FDA OK FOR ITERO ELEMENT INTRAORAL SCANNER

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $141.38. About 1.46M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 4,250 shares to 6,733 shares, valued at $760,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 56,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 123,080 shares, and cut its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW).

