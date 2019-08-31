Geller Family Office Services Upped Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake; Cannell Capital Has Raised Its Health Ins Innovations (HIIQ) Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 15/05/2018 – Nutriband Inc. Announces the Appointment of Dr. Jeff Patrick as Chief Scientific Officer and to Head of Advisory Board; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 23/05/2018 – JURY ALSO SAID J&J RESPONSIBLE FOR 67% OF PLAINTIFF’S AWARD; 22/03/2018 – PROBI HAS SIGNED A LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH CILAG, A MEMBER OF THE JOHNSON & JOHNSON FAMILY OF COMPANIES FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF A PROBIOTIC PRODUCT; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXPECTS TO RECORD PRE-TAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.9 TO $2.3 BLN, WHICH WILL BE TREATED AS A SPECIAL ITEM

Cannell Capital Llc increased its stake in Health Ins Innovations Inc (HIIQ) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc bought 110,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.50% . The hedge fund held 888,008 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.82M, up from 777,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Health Ins Innovations Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.00 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.34. About 291,652 shares traded. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ) has declined 31.71% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical HIIQ News: 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations Backs 2018 Rev $290M-$300M; 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q Net $4.15; 14/03/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP is Investigating Derivative Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (HIIQ); 02/05/2018 – Health Insur Innovations 1Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 Health Insurance Innovations at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR; 09/05/2018 – AgileHealthInsurance Report: Price Advantage of Short-Term Health Insurance Over Obamacare Widens in 2018; 11/04/2018 – HCC SETTLEMENT HAS NO BEARING ON HIIQ INQUIRY: CAPITOL FORUM; 14/05/2018 – P2 Capital Partners, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Health Insur Innovations; 10/05/2018 – Tieton Capital Buys Into Health Insurance Innovations Class A; 15/05/2018 – Health Insurance Innovations at UBS Conference May 21

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.07 million activity. $2.75 million worth of stock was bought by FICHTHORN JOHN on Wednesday, March 20. AVERY PAUL E bought 3,000 shares worth $89,061.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold HIIQ shares while 34 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 8.79% less from 15.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 80,005 were accumulated by D E Shaw And Company. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. 6,268 were accumulated by Tower Rech Limited Liability (Trc). Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 36,949 shares. Amer Grp holds 8,241 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tieton Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 3.42% or 143,250 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 49,300 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 286 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested in 6,052 shares. Shell Asset Co stated it has 5,769 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 1492 Management Lc reported 30,569 shares. Moreover, Marshall Wace Llp has 0.02% invested in Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIIQ). Barclays Pcl owns 73,223 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 19,931 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 2,582 shares.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telaria Inc by 584,672 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $11.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in North Amern Constr Group Ltd by 380,293 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.65M shares, and cut its stake in Arotech Corp (NASDAQ:ARTX).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.