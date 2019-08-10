Geller Family Office Services Raised Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position; Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Shareholder Wilsey Asset Management Increased Its Position by $483,168

Wilsey Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilsey Asset Management Inc bought 30,198 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 529,151 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 498,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 2.40M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 26/04/2018 – JetBlue Releases its Annual Environmental, Social and Governance Report; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY; 02/04/2018 – JetBlue Names Andres Barry President of JetBlue Travel Products; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS ADDS MORE CROSS-COUNTRY FLIGHTS TO JFK, BOSTON; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports February Traffic; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice Pres, Corporate Commun and Elizabeth Windram to Vice Pres, Marketing

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks â€“ S&P Closes Above 3,000 as Wall Street’s Rally on Rate Hopes Continues – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” published on July 29, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Dow Jones Today: Earnings Disappointments – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Assocs reported 0.05% stake. Stelac Advisory Svcs Limited has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Street accumulated 1.69% or 155.14 million shares. Cumberland Ltd has invested 0.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). House Llc stated it has 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 5.10M shares. Lincoln Natl Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 33,375 shares. Paradigm Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). New York-based Pinnacle has invested 0.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Bartlett And Limited Liability Co stated it has 228,639 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited stated it has 3,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. First Fiduciary Counsel holds 3.67% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 141,978 shares. Markel Corp has 610,800 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins reported 6.75% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us owns 64,371 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Oakbrook Lc has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 4.04 million shares. Snow Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 2.26M shares. Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 6.68M shares. Profund Ltd Liability Company stated it has 29,998 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust has 62,019 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs reported 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 66,186 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Grp Ltd Liability reported 42,408 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited has 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 134,683 shares. Old State Bank In has 15,150 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Northern Trust, Illinois-based fund reported 2.37 million shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 34,700 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “If Only JetBlue Wasn’t An Airline – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “JetBlue Stock Is Surging in June: Here’s Why – The Motley Fool” published on June 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is a Beat Likely for American Airlines (AAL) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Copa Holdings (CPA) Shares Up on Q2 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will JetBlue (JBLU) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report? – nasdaq.com” with publication date: July 09, 2019.