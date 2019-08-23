Geller Family Office Services Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position by $3.17 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Share Price Declined While Payden & Rygel Lowered Holding

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 11/05/2018 – Natrecor (Nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Outlook to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen: INVOKANA Showed Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients With Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout $JNJ; 16/03/2018 – J&J says offered $2.1 bln for Lifescan diabetes business; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 15/05/2018 – Polar Capital Adds Intel, Exits J&J, Cuts Validus: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Payden & Rygel sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 644,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.82M, down from 660,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Payden & Rygel who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $48.18. About 21.52 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com

Payden & Rygel, which manages about $82.81B and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 110,300 shares to 236,100 shares, valued at $28.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) by 118,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 506,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings.