Geller Family Office Services Increases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); Avalon Advisors Holding in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Trimmed as Stock Rose

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $128.8. About 9.62M shares traded or 28.32% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA:FARXIGA STUDY MET PRIMARY,SECONDARY EFFICACY ENDPOINTS; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 06/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Highlights New Data, Educational Resources and Support for the Ophthalmology Community at the 2018 ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox

Avalon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Advisors Llc sold 144,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The hedge fund held 48,595 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.75 million, down from 193,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $97.92. About 1.19 million shares traded or 6.80% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $126.67 million for 23.31 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual EPS reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Avalon Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.06B and $4.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 25,947 shares to 446,201 shares, valued at $26.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 2,986 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,463 shares, and has risen its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

