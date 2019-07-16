Geller Family Office Services Increased By $3.17 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (NCLTF) Shorts Down By 10.18%

NITORI HOLDINGS CO LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:NCLTF) had a decrease of 10.18% in short interest. NCLTF’s SI was 214,500 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.18% from 238,800 shares previously. It closed at $125.18 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 16, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1177.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geller Family Office Services Llc acquired 22,834 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock rose 1.83%. The Geller Family Office Services Llc holds 24,774 shares with $3.46M value, up from 1,940 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $353.20B valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $133.03. About 5.58 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Macleods Pharma in talks with J&J for licence deal of tuberculosis drug – Economic Times; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, makes and retails furniture and interior products in Japan and internationally. The company has market cap of $15.38 billion. The Company’s products include chests of drawers, storage chests, lowboards, sideboards, kitchen cabinets, home electrical appliance stands, and beds. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides non-life and life insurance products.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,729 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Mgmt. 92,370 were accumulated by Savings Bank Of Hawaii. Lee Danner & Bass holds 99,948 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Bridges Mgmt holds 211,448 shares or 1.21% of its portfolio. Loeb Prtn reported 0% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 7,280 are owned by Knott David M. Amer Natl Insur Company Tx has 1.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 204,650 shares. Connors Investor Inc reported 6,576 shares. Meyer Handelman Communications reported 165,470 shares. Reik & holds 17,347 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Baltimore holds 81,358 shares or 1.99% of its portfolio. 167,606 are held by Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Gp Public Limited Company. Stearns Service Grp stated it has 1.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Associate Limited reported 212,682 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. 26,730 were accumulated by Aureus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. On Tuesday, June 11 HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 3,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, May 16. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 25. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, February 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $157 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Wednesday, April 17.