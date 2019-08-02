Geller Family Office Services Holds Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); As Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Endurant Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $6.10 Million

Endurant Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 77.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endurant Capital Management Lp sold 358,641 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 102,593 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, down from 461,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endurant Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.76M market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 1,404 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 21/05/2018 – Oxford lmmunotec’s T-SPOT®.TB Test Included in the World Health Organization’s First-Ever Essential Diagnostics List; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI ARRAYED FLUORESCENT IMMUNOASSAY FOR DETECTING ANTIBODIES TO BABESIA MICROTI IN HUMAN PLASMA SAMPLES; 15/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Marlin Business Services, Oxford Immunotec Global, Teck Res

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $130.38. About 237,021 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 17/04/2018 – J&J JNJ.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $81 BLN TO $81.8 BLN; 05/04/2018 – J&J, IMERYS FOUND LIABLE FOR CLAIMS TALC TAINTED BY ASBESTOS; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business; 27/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson, Be The Match, and DoSomething.org Team Up With Duo Ayo & Teo For Give a Spit About Cancer Campaign

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kepos Capital LP has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,517 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Inv Gp Ltd Liability has 0.97% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,318 shares. Bank Of The West accumulated 21,549 shares. 200 were reported by Permanens Cap Limited Partnership. Lbmc Inv Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.07% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Naples Glob Ltd Com owns 23,988 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Wetherby Asset Inc reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 57,846 were reported by Salem Mngmt. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP reported 1,460 shares. Community Commercial Bank Of Raymore reported 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora owns 39,459 shares. Cap City Trust Co Fl has 2.55% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Community Fincl Gru Lc has invested 1.32% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt, Florida-based fund reported 23,144 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold OXFD shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.16 million shares or 1.65% more from 22.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 72,607 shares. Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Jacobs Levy Equity stated it has 0.05% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Citadel Ltd Company holds 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) or 88,303 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd Llc reported 80,000 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). State Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Blackrock Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 1.28 million shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 168,781 shares. Boston Llc has 0.08% invested in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) for 86,746 shares. 237,783 are owned by Fosun Intll Ltd. Legal General Grp Pcl invested in 4,023 shares. Redmile Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 2.00M shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD). Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Ltd Company holds 634,724 shares.

Endurant Capital Management Lp, which manages about $127.40M and $252.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liquidia Technologies Inc by 196,190 shares to 235,329 shares, valued at $2.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 483,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 716,124 shares, and has risen its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Analysts await Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 80.00% or $0.20 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by Oxford Immunotec Global PLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% EPS growth.

