Geller Family Office Services Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Increased by $3.17 Million as Valuation Declined; Pathstone Family Office Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Raised as Valuation Rose

Pathstone Family Office Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 37.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc bought 4,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 16,141 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.03M, up from 11,705 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $252.54. About 344,363 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 27/04/2018 – BD Names Three Executives to Segment Leadership Roles; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Loss/Shr 19c; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – EXPECTS TO RECORD A GAIN ON TRANSACTION AT TIME OF CLOSING; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Comparable, Currency-Neutral Rev Growth View to 5%-5.5%

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $131.23. About 2.49 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – J&J Investor Wants Legal Expenses to Weigh on Executive Bonuses; 18/04/2018 – J&J Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 24/05/2018 – NICTUS HOLDINGS SAYS JJ RETIEF RESIGNS AS DIRECTOR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson tops earnings, revenue expectations; 24/05/2018 – New Real-World Study Finds Long-Term XARELTO® (rivaroxaban) Use Resulted in Fewer Strokes and Systemic Emboli Compared to Warf; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 258,930 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt has invested 2.71% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Academy Cap Mngmt Incorporated Tx reported 1.06% stake. Moreover, Opus Mgmt Inc has 1.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 37,300 shares. Ifrah Fincl reported 1,470 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 6,505 shares. Pennsylvania Trust holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 5,583 shares. Washington Tru Bank owns 24,323 shares or 0.54% of their US portfolio. Highlander Management Limited Liability reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Whittier Company has invested 1.6% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cohen Capital Mgmt holds 1.93% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 57,324 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 34,196 shares. Sei Investments reported 0.3% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Curbstone Financial has 30,786 shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.17% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Pathstone Family Office Llc, which manages about $1.81 billion and $786.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 4,741 shares to 628 shares, valued at $47,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 7,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 832 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

