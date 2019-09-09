Geller Family Office Services Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upped by $3.17 Million; G (GIII) Shareholder Palisade Capital Management Boosted Its Stake by $1.07 Million as Shares Declined

Palisade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in G (GIII) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palisade Capital Management Llc bought 27,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.29% . The hedge fund held 587,355 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.47 million, up from 559,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palisade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $25.09. About 823,491 shares traded. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) has declined 36.04% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GIII News: 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel 4Q Adj EPS 26c; 30/05/2018 – Harley-Davidson And G-III Apparel Partner For Apparel In Asia — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.98 TO $2.08; 22/03/2018 – G-III Apparel Sees FY19 Adjusted EBITDA $218M-$227M; 14/05/2018 – Fuller & Thaler Adds Portland General, Exits G-III Apparel: 13F; 22/03/2018 – G-III APPAREL 4Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 17C; 22/03/2018 – GIII SEES 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 2C TO 12C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3.0C; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD Glll.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $2.13, REV VIEW $3.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 G-III Apparel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – G-lll APPAREL GROUP LTD – SEES FY 2019 SHR $1.90 TO $2.00

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $127.44. About 4.56M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 09/05/2018 – Kames Adds Praxair, Exits AO Smith, Cuts J&J: 13F; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER, LILLY, OXFORD TO INVESTIGATE JARDIANCE; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 11/05/2018 – lnvokana (Canagliflozin; Johnson & Johnson/Mitsubishi Tanabe/Daiichi Sankyo) Drug Overview & Outlook 2016-2018 to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ASTRA REPORTS RESULTS FROM DERIVE PHASE 3 TRIAL ON FARXIGA; 17/04/2018 – J&J Raises Sales Forecast in Health Earnings Kick-Off (Correct); 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 14/03/2018 – South Dakota sues opioid makers as litigation swells; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance" on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "An Intrinsic Calculation For Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Suggests It's 43% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance" published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "How Much Did Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance" on May 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Mgmt owns 21,509 shares or 0.5% of their US portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 258,930 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset holds 1,890 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Park Avenue Llc invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Co owns 96,735 shares or 3.64% of their US portfolio. Convergence Investment Prtn, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 19,098 shares. Symphony Asset Ltd Llc accumulated 0.23% or 6,434 shares. Orleans Cap Mngmt Corp La invested 2.12% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First National Trust has invested 1.93% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Concorde Asset Limited reported 7,434 shares stake. Condor Mgmt reported 119,156 shares. Oakwood Management Ltd Liability Corp Ca owns 46,623 shares. Stonebridge Cap reported 72,195 shares. Mondrian Investment Prtn reported 731,095 shares. Torch Wealth Management Ltd Llc reported 22,552 shares.

Palisade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $3.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 25,511 shares to 12,750 shares, valued at $396,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dexcom Inc (Prn) by 1.00M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.57 million shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

