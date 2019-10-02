Geller Family Office Services Has Trimmed Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Stock Declined; As Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Market Valuation Rose, Cam Group Holding A Has Lifted Holding

Cam Group Holding A increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 355.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cam Group Holding A bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 115,329 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.52 million, up from 25,329 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cam Group Holding A who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $76.53. About 1.07 million shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – IF ALL DEVELOPMENT-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS ARE MET, CO TO MAKE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $45 MLN OVER AN ABOUT TWO-YEAR EVALUATION PERIOD; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Ph; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 12/03/2018 – Sarepta plays nice with the FDA, sets out plans for second Duchenne approval by year’s end $SRPT +3%; 07/05/2018 – Sarepta and Invitae Expand Partnership to Advance Clinical Research in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – A PHASE 1/2A STUDY OF MYO-101 IS SCHEDULED TO BEGIN IN MID-2018; 03/05/2018 – $SRPT Partnership & Buy-out option with Myonexus for $60M upfront + $45M milestone Gene Therapy for Limb-Girdle Muscular Dystrophies (LGMD)

Geller Family Office Services Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 90.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc sold 22,384 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 2,390 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 24,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $343.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $129.99. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 15/05/2018 – Florida Lawsuit Targets Painkiller Makers Purdue Pharma, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceutical and Allergan; 17/04/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Adds Telus, Cuts J&J; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises 2018 View To Sales $81B-$81.8B; 22/03/2018 – Probi: Probi has signed a long-term agreement with Cilag, a member of the Johnson & Johnson Family of Companies for the development of a probiotic product; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Platinum Equity Has Offered To Buy LifeScan For $2.1 Billion — MarketWatch

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.25 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Martin Com Incorporated Tn has 21,320 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Management has 1.25% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Night Owl Capital Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,682 shares. Harvey Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,000 shares. Chase Counsel invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 80,825 were accumulated by Baltimore. Btr Capital Mngmt Inc owns 49,546 shares. Veritable LP has invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt reported 11,986 shares. Brown Advisory has 1.12 million shares. Wealthquest has 13,722 shares. Dana Invest Incorporated holds 45,581 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 3,781 shares. Condor Cap Management stated it has 119,648 shares or 2.59% of all its holdings. Amg Commercial Bank has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,477 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Cam Group Holding A, which manages about $8.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 2,714 shares to 3,597 shares, valued at $441,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atlantica Yield Plc by 29,862 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,707 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold SRPT shares while 84 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 68.70 million shares or 7.49% less from 74.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sit Invest owns 0.13% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 28,365 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd stated it has 4,078 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Invsts has 0.99% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Opus Point Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability owns 5,353 shares. Franklin owns 580,503 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Gam Ag accumulated 0.23% or 39,126 shares. 29,438 are held by Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company. Utah Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tekla Capital Ltd Company holds 147,847 shares. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested in 12,041 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Limited has 38,985 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Farallon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.63% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). First Light Asset Lc owns 3,000 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Investment Inc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Moreover, Partner Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 1.58% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 546,786 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.99 million activity. $173,480 worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) was bought by BONNEY MICHAEL W on Monday, September 9. 5,000 shares valued at $437,455 were bought by Barry Richard on Thursday, September 12. $2.00M worth of stock was bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12.