Geller Family Office Services Has Raised Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) as Share Value Declined; Nli International Has Lifted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Holding by $9.47 Million

Nli International Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 97.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc bought 38,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 76,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.23 million, up from 38,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $260.51. About 1.49M shares traded or 44.75% up from the average. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BD Vacutainer Blood Collection Tubes by Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD): Class I Recall – Chemical Interference with; 12/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® K2 EDTA (K2E) 3.6mg Blood Collection Tube (13 x 75 mm x 2.0 mL). Catalog Numbe; 22/03/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® EDTA Tan Top Tube; Catalog Number: 367855 (UDI: 50382903678551); 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – FDA: BDX RECALLS VACUTAINER EDTA BLOOD COLLECTION TUBES; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BECAME AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST RESULTS FROM MAGELLAN DIAGNOSTICS LEADCARE TESTING SYSTEMS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Becton Dickinson and Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDX)

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46M, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.30B market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $129.55. About 7.98 million shares traded or 6.18% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products HURT-FREE® Wrap (size: 1in); 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Couple suing Johnson & Johnson over talcum powder wins $37M; 10/03/2018 – J&J SAYS AFIB DIAGNOSED IN 6.3% OF PATIENTS VS 2.3% IN CONTROL; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds GE, Exits J&J; 26/04/2018 – J&J: J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% APR 26, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Steelers Release S J.J. Wilcox; 15/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Adds Aptiv, Cuts J&J, Buys More Netflix: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Risperdal Consta (Johnson & Johnson): Global Drug Overview & Outlook 2017/2018-2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal National Bank Of Scotland Gp Pcl holds 4.7% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 167,606 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Company invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Roof Eidam Maycock Adv has 11,635 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Addison Cap invested in 46,053 shares or 4.89% of the stock. The Texas-based Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability has invested 1.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 1.66% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, Captrust Financial Advisors has 0.99% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). F&V Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.4% or 5,017 shares. Ima Wealth reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Duff & Phelps Inv Management holds 0.06% or 28,805 shares. Ami Invest Management has 1.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 20,297 shares. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 1.67 million shares. Illinois-based Optimum Investment Advisors has invested 0.59% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Concorde Asset Management Lc invested in 0.67% or 7,434 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Whitney Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Triangle Wealth Mgmt holds 3,486 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. 3,175 are held by Whalerock Point Ptnrs Ltd Com. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept holds 1.57% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 14,750 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 1,550 were reported by Eagle Ridge Investment Management. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division has 6,600 shares. Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.06% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Research Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 51 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity holds 78,078 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Group Inc Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Alliancebernstein Lp owns 429,469 shares. Arrow Financial stated it has 610 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability invested in 797,137 shares. Rmb Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 68,843 shares.

