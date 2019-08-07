Geller Family Office Services Has Increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $3.17 Million as Valuation Declined; Connors Investor Services Increased Its Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by $2.00 Million

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 1177.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Geller Family Office Services Llc bought 22,834 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 24,774 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.46 million, up from 1,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Geller Family Office Services Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $130.21. About 5.07M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Connors Investor Services Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree (DLTR) by 22.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc bought 19,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 105,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.09 million, up from 86,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $92.38. About 2.00M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.83% stake. Security Retail Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 18,604 shares. Keystone Planning, Ohio-based fund reported 31,682 shares. Brookstone Mngmt has 21,916 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Lucas Mngmt, New Jersey-based fund reported 38,995 shares. Fundsmith Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 4.60M shares. Invesco Ltd has 11.36M shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C reported 23,186 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Trust Hldg Inc stated it has 2.63M shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.25% or 54,228 shares. Moreover, Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Com has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Partnervest Advisory Limited Com has invested 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Argent Trust Comm owns 122,730 shares or 1.8% of their US portfolio. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 70,799 shares. Northstar Group Inc owns 36,200 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). D E Shaw & reported 0.33% stake. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). The Quebec – Canada-based Fiera has invested 0.11% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). South State holds 0.04% or 3,309 shares. British Columbia Mgmt stated it has 45,172 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Advisory Ntwk Ltd reported 1,059 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Renaissance Limited has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Nuveen Asset stated it has 12,448 shares. Atria Invests Limited Com holds 2,994 shares. 223,104 were accumulated by Prudential Finance. 3,905 were reported by First Heartland Consultants Inc. Friess Associate Ltd has 1.68% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 217,704 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 187,776 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Calamos Lc invested in 106,505 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.