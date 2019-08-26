Geller Family Office Services Has Boosted By $3.17 Million Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding; Shorts at Inuvo (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) Raised By 27.12%

Geller Family Office Services Llc increased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 1177.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Geller Family Office Services Llc acquired 22,834 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Geller Family Office Services Llc holds 24,774 shares with $3.46M value, up from 1,940 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $335.89 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $127.27. About 3.36M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 26/04/2018 – FUJIREBIO SAYS ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICALS TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE AMYLOID; 17/04/2018 – JNJ RESTRUCTURING DRIVEN BY NEW TECHNOLOGY FOR NEWER PRODUCTS; 23/05/2018 – J&J Loses Second Talc-Asbestos Cancer Trial and Damages May Grow; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman Pres and Chief eCommerce Officer; 16/03/2018 – J&J – IF OFFER IS ACCEPTED, TRANSACTION WOULD BE EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY END OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1% TO 90C/SHR, EST. 88C; 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims

Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) had an increase of 27.12% in short interest. INUV’s SI was 359,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 27.12% from 282,800 shares previously. With 412,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Inuvo Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV)’s short sellers to cover INUV’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.25. About 15,276 shares traded. Inuvo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INUV) has declined 56.03% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.03% the S&P500. Some Historical INUV News: 03/05/2018 – Inuvo Reports 19% Revenue Growth for the First Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – EY Selects Richard Howe, CEO of Inuvo, as Entrepreneur of the Year® 2018 Award Finalist in the Southwest region; 15/05/2018 – Inuvo Closes Underwritten Public Offering of 2.86M Shrs of Common Stk at a Public Offering Price of 70c a Shr; 03/05/2018 – Inuvo 1Q Rev $20.5M; 03/05/2018 – INUVO INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.05; 07/05/2018 – Inuvo’s IntentKey™ Solves Brand Safety Issue for Advertisers; 15/05/2018 – Inuvo, Inc. Announces Closing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – INUVO INC – ON MAY 14, 2018 ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT 15 TO YAHOO! PUBLISHER NETWORK CONTRACT – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – INUVO INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENT TERM OF ORIGINAL AGREEMENT WAS EXTENDED FROM AUGUST 31, 2018 TO NOVEMBER 30, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Inuvo 1Q Loss/Shr 5c

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 17.73% above currents $127.27 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 13 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 17 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. Cowen & Co maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $155 target. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 17 report. Raymond James maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Monday, March 25. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $145 target. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $419,040 was bought by HEWSON MARILLYN A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Mngmt Limited Company owns 4,441 shares. Advisory Rech Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 248,474 shares. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 28,986 shares. Pennsylvania-based West Chester Capital has invested 1.37% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Alps Advisors reported 273,116 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al reported 3,291 shares. Foothills Asset Management Limited holds 10,651 shares or 1.15% of its portfolio. Japan-based Daiwa Gp has invested 0.18% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Check Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ca invested in 17,800 shares or 0.13% of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Communications owns 21,504 shares. Peak Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 12,199 shares. The California-based One Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.68% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utd Financial Advisers Ltd Liability holds 0.56% or 571,168 shares. Hamilton Point Invest Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 36,534 shares. National Bank & Trust Of The West holds 0.35% or 21,549 shares.

Inuvo, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet advertising technology and digital publishing firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.13 million. It operates through two divisions, Partner Network, and Owned and Operated Network. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers SearchLinks, a platform that delivers ads to digital publisher Webpages and apps using natural language technology to identify a siteÂ’s content, subject matter, and context.