GEE Group Inc. (JOB)’s Financial Results Comparing With Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI)

Both GEE Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) and Volt Information Sciences Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VISI) are each other’s competitor in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GEE Group Inc. 1 0.05 N/A -0.97 0.00 Volt Information Sciences Inc. 4 0.06 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of GEE Group Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GEE Group Inc. 0.00% -51.8% -7.7% Volt Information Sciences Inc. 0.00% -46.6% -9.7%

Volatility and Risk

GEE Group Inc. has a beta of 3.56 and its 256.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of GEE Group Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Volt Information Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 2. Volt Information Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than GEE Group Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GEE Group Inc. and Volt Information Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.9% and 38.8%. Insiders held 27.22% of GEE Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences Inc. has 1.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GEE Group Inc. 2.17% -15.98% -44.15% -59.21% -76.88% -6.25% Volt Information Sciences Inc. 1.55% 2% -3.57% 22.4% 20.79% 113.49%

For the past year GEE Group Inc. had bearish trend while Volt Information Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Volt Information Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors GEE Group Inc.

Gee Group Inc. provides staffing services in the United States. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and weekly temporary staffing services for light industrial clients. The company also provides data entry assistants, who offer electronic medical record services for emergency departments, specialty physician practices, and clinics. It markets its services under the General Employment Enterprises, Omni One, Business Management Personnel, Ashley Ellis, Agile Resources, Scribe Solutions Inc., Access Data Consulting Corporation, Paladin Consulting Inc., Triad Personnel Services, Triad Staffing, Generation Technologies, BMCH, and BMCHPA trade names. The company was formerly known as General Employment Enterprises, Inc. and changed its name to Gee Group Inc. in July 2016. Gee Group Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois. Gee Group Inc. is a subsidiary of LEED HR, LLC.

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides staffing and information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United States and internationally. It operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and Technology Outsourcing Services and Solutions segments. The company provides contingent staffing, direct placement, recruitment process outsourcing, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement and on-boarding of contingent workers. It also offers technology outsourcing services and solutions, such as customer care call centers, and video and online gaming industry quality assurance testing services. In addition, the company provides IT infrastructure services, including IT hardware maintenance, storage, network and desktop products, remote monitoring for corporate data centers and networks, and planning, as well as migration and support services. The company serves multinational, national, and local customers in various occupations, including accounting, finance, administrative, call center, engineering, IT, manufacturing, assembly, warehousing, and industrial. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in New York, New York.