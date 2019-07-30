Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) Analysts See $0.01 EPS; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Has 7.58 Sentiment

Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. It’s up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 197 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 26 sold and decreased stakes in Churchill Downs Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 54.70 million shares, up from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Churchill Downs Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 20 Reduced: 6 Increased: 162 New Position: 35.

Analysts expect Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) to report $0.01 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. T_GXE’s profit would be $2.19M giving it 11.88 P/E if the $0.01 EPS is correct. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Gear Energy Ltd.’s analysts see -133.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.475. About 4,500 shares traded. Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Gear Energy Ltd. engages in acquiring, exploring, and developing petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in east Central Alberta and west Central Saskatchewan. The company has market cap of $104.05 million.

Among 2 analysts covering Gear Energy (TSE:GXE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Gear Energy had 2 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by GMP Securities on Friday, March 1 with “Hold”. The stock of Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) earned “Hold” rating by Altacorp on Wednesday, February 27.

The stock increased 1.11% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $122.72. About 70,901 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs: Alex Rankin Appointed Chairman, Karole Lloyd as a New Bd Member; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Net $182M; 15/05/2018 – SOROS REDUCED TIVO, CRC, LIVN, CHDN, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby

Eidelman Virant Capital holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated for 89,660 shares. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owns 147,622 shares or 4.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rk Capital Management Llc has 3.84% invested in the company for 147,886 shares. The Massachusetts-based Par Capital Management Inc has invested 3.61% in the stock. Shellback Capital Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,000 shares.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company. The company has market cap of $4.93 billion. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, Big Fish Games, and Other Investments divisions. It has a 27.43 P/E ratio. The firm operates racing facilities, such as Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 10 off-track betting facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Analysts await Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $2.84 EPS, up 10.51% or $0.27 from last year’s $2.57 per share. CHDN’s profit will be $114.16 million for 10.80 P/E if the $2.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Churchill Downs Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 350.79% EPS growth.