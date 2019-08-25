GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Forms $40.14 Double Top; AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP ORDINARY SHARE (CBWTF) Sellers Increased By 6.68% Their Shorts

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) formed double top with $42.55 target or 6.00% above today’s $40.14 share price. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has $5.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.14. About 478,956 shares traded. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has risen 18.50% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GDS News: 18/04/2018 – GDS Acquires Third Data Center In Guangzhou; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS TO INCUR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF BETWEEN RMB2,600 MLN TO RMB3,000 MLN FOR 2018; 04/04/2018 – EXPEDIA- LEISURE, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN EUROPEAN MARKETS WON’T BE CHARGED DISTRIBUTION SURCHARGE LEVIED ON AIR FRANCE, HOP! FLIGHTS SOURCED THROUGH GDS; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB1.09; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge; 13/03/2018 – GDS Holdings 4Q Rev $77.7M; 23/05/2018 – GDS Extends Leadership Position in Shanghai Market with New Data Center Acquisition; 29/03/2018 – GDS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 18/04/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U

AUXLY CANNABIS GROUP INC ORDINARY SHARE (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had an increase of 6.68% in short interest. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.0071 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6621. Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018.

More notable recent Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) news were published by: Midasletter.com which released: “Cannabis Weekly Wrap: CannTrust, Auxly, CuraLeaf, CBD – Midas Letter” on July 27, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “This $0.78 Pot Stock Soared 30% in 1 Month, More to Come? – Profit Confidential” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “7 Marijuana Penny Stocks to Consider for Those Who Can Handle Risk – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auxly Is Undervalued As It Expects Production Capacity Of 160,000 Kg – Seeking Alpha” published on February 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auxly (Cannabis Wheaton): Why We Were Right About This Underperformer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. operates as a cannabis streaming company. The company has market cap of $388.07 million. It provides funding for cannabis production; and holds contractual rights and minority equity interest relating to the operation of cannabis facilities. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. and changed its name to Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. in June 2018.