GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Forms $35.32 Double Top; EXCHANGE INCOME ORDINARY SHARES C (EIFZF) SI Decreased By 2.26%

EXCHANGE INCOME CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EIFZF) had a decrease of 2.26% in short interest. EIFZF’s SI was 2.89M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 2.26% from 2.96M shares previously. With 2,500 avg volume, 1157 days are for EXCHANGE INCOME CORP ORDINARY SHARES C (OTCMKTS:EIFZF)’s short sellers to cover EIFZF’s short positions. It closed at $28.23 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings on August, 13 before the open. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.18 actual earnings per share reported by GDS Holdings Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% EPS growth.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $919.65 million. It operates through two divisions, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. It has a 17.46 P/E ratio. The Aerospace & Aviation segment scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut; and scheduled airline and charter service in Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.