GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Has Boosted Archer (ADM) Position

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased Archer (ADM) stake by 26.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired 90,013 shares as Archer (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc holds 428,663 shares with $18.49 million value, up from 338,650 last quarter. Archer now has $21.73B valuation. The stock decreased 5.72% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 8.84M shares traded or 133.32% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, GDS Holdings Limited’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 8.00% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.68. About 2.04 million shares traded or 153.68% up from the average. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has risen 18.50% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GDS News: 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – REMAINS FOCUSED ON PURSUANCE OF DELISTING OF GDS FROM EURONEXT PARIS AND INTENDS TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 19/04/2018 – RUSAL PROVIDES UPDATE ON GDS DELISTING FROM EURONEXT PARIS; 18/04/2018 – GDS Holdings Sees Acquisition Closing in Next Couple of Months; 18/04/2018 – GDS Acquires Third Data Center In Guangzhou; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB1.09; 13/03/2018 – GDS Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 2c; 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial Adds GDS Holdings Ltd., Exits Myovant: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 14/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD GDS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $33 FROM $26

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels Midland had 10 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, February 8.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.26 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51 million. On Monday, April 29 LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 23,657 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.35 million were reported by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board. Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kcm Inv Advisors Llc reported 0.02% stake. Whitnell has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 500 shares. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.23% or 1.10M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Zeke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Brookfield Asset accumulated 85,066 shares. Eastern Financial Bank has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Sunbelt holds 5,249 shares. Aperio Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 79,904 were reported by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation. 53,320 are held by Verity And Verity Ltd Liability. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability owns 1,906 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cleararc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 13,585 shares.

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc decreased Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) stake by 28,789 shares to 769,393 valued at $148.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced United Overseas Bank Ltd. (Adr (UOVEY) stake by 160,766 shares and now owns 1.39 million shares. Aia Group Ltd (AAIGF) was reduced too.

