GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) EPS Estimated At $-0.12; Armstrong World Industries Has 1.14 Sentiment

Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.10, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 109 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 96 trimmed and sold holdings in Armstrong World Industries Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 47.63 million shares, up from 46.07 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Armstrong World Industries Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 71 Increased: 65 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13 before the open.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, GDS Holdings Limited’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.86% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $42.77. About 342,594 shares traded. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has risen 18.50% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GDS News: 15/05/2018 – MOORE BOOSTED BAC, BABA, AMZN, V, GDS IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for GDS HOLDINGS, Nova Measuring Instruments, Magic Software Enterprises, Epizyme, United C; 10/05/2018 – GDS Holdings 1Q Rev $89.6M; 05/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC – BOARD OF EURONEXT PARIS SA HAS APPROVED GDS DELISTING ON CONDITION THAT THERE WILL BE AN ORDERLY SALE PROCEDURE; 18/04/2018 – GDS BUYS THIRD DATA CENTER IN GUANGZHOU; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CO. RUSAL SAYS EURONEXT PARIS TO PROCEED WITH GDS DELIST; 08/03/2018 – Interjet expands reach with full content distribution on the Sabre GDS; 13/03/2018 – GDS Holdings 4Q Rev $77.7M; 04/05/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD GDS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $33; 04/04/2018 – Expedia Group reaches an agreement to offer Air France KLM flights without GDS surcharge

More notable recent GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “GDS to Hold Annual General Meeting on August 6, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Broke Yearly Highs Thursday Morning – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Highs Wednesday Morning – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GDS HOLDINGS (GDS) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OI European Group BV Issues Notice of Partial Redemption for 6.75% Senior Notes due 2020 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $5.38 billion. The firm provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data centers service clients that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $160.52 million activity.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $98.32. About 43,974 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (AWI) has risen 45.62% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING GREATER THAN 10% ADJ EBITDA GROWTH; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q EBITDA $70M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Armstrong World Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWI); 12/03/2018 – LAUNCHED EQUITY OFFERINGS: AWI BL AQUA HLI MC EYE SABR; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 04/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD INDUSTRIES INC AWI.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD REAFFIRMING FY GUIDANCE OF 5%-7% REV GROWTH

More notable recent Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can Armstrong World Industries, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWI) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Armstrong World Industries Declares Cash Dividend for Third Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Armstrong World Industries, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and sells ceiling systems for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.79 billion. The firm produces suspended fiber and metal ceiling systems, and complementary ceiling products, as well as acoustical ceiling, wall, and structural solutions; and sells suspension system products. It has a 24.24 P/E ratio. It sells its commercial ceiling materials and accessories to resale distributors and ceiling system contractors; and residential ceiling products to wholesalers and retailers, including large home centers.