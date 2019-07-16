GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) Analysts See $-0.12 EPS; Philadelphia Trust Company Raised Nike (NKE) Holding

Analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to report $-0.12 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, GDS Holdings Limited’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $38.98. About 879,339 shares traded or 13.30% up from the average. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) has risen 6.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical GDS News: 30/05/2018 – DAL: WORKING WITH GDS COS TO IMPROVE MERCHANDISING CAPABILITIES; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER ADS WAS RMB1.09; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 15/05/2018 – QVT Financial Adds GDS Holdings Ltd., Exits Myovant: 13F; 13/03/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD GDS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE RMB 2.46 BLN TO RMB 2.56 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MOORE BOOSTED BAC, BABA, AMZN, V, GDS IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – GDS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 03/05/2018 – UNITED CO. RUSAL SAYS EURONEXT PARIS TO PROCEED WITH GDS DELIST; 19/04/2018 – UNITED COMPANY RUSAL – REMAINS FOCUSED ON PURSUANCE OF DELISTING OF GDS FROM EURONEXT PARIS AND INTENDS TO CONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH EURONEXT; 23/05/2018 – GDS HOLDINGS LTD – ACQUISITION OF A NEW DATA CENTER IN SHANGHAI

Philadelphia Trust Company increased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 18.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Trust Company acquired 26,198 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock declined 1.63%. The Philadelphia Trust Company holds 171,062 shares with $14.41 million value, up from 144,864 last quarter. Nike Inc now has $140.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 3.66 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Ackman’s Pershing Square Cashes Out of Nike Stake After Roughly 32% Gain; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 16/03/2018 – Second Nike executive leaves company amid complaints about inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Bill Ackman scores a quick $100 million profit on Nike in 6 months; 24/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Fashion and sport brands clash in luxury sneakers race; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 15/03/2018 – NIKE INC – ELLIOTT HILL, FORMER PRESIDENT OF NIKE GEOGRAPHIES, WILL TAKE ON NEW ROLE AS PRESIDENT OF CONSUMER AND MARKETPLACE; 17/04/2018 – Steve Kopack: Three ad-di-tional Nike Inc. ex-ec-u-tives are leav-ing the com-pany, in-clud-ing the head of; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 24/05/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB uniform deal

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 40 analyst reports since January 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $103 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, March 22. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 22 by Jefferies. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Pivotal Research on Tuesday, March 19. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 14 by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) rating on Friday, March 22. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Accredited has 0.07% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Capital International Invsts owns 0.33% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 9.06M shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 31,459 shares. Mcmillion Cap has 67,481 shares. Wills Financial Gru owns 34,572 shares. Cognios Lc stated it has 27,379 shares. Panagora Asset Incorporated accumulated 0.25% or 659,710 shares. Wade G W & has invested 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.72% stake. Brandywine Mgmt Limited Liability Corp stated it has 662 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Llc has invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership holds 11,505 shares. Park National Oh reported 323,695 shares. Associated Banc reported 3,697 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Philadelphia Trust Company decreased Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 31,038 shares to 28,716 valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1. It also reduced At&T Inc. (NYSE:T) stake by 86,478 shares and now owns 127,757 shares. Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) was reduced too.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $24.30 million activity. PARKER MARK G also sold $12.30 million worth of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $4.91 billion. The firm provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s data centers service clients that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.