GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI) EPS Estimated At $0.22; Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza Group PLC (LON:DOM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Domino’s Pizza Group PLC had 29 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg downgraded the shares of DOM in report on Friday, February 15 to “Sell” rating. Peel Hunt maintained the shares of DOM in report on Tuesday, February 12 with “Buy” rating. Liberum Capital maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock of Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) has “Equal Weight” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Berenberg. The stock of Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Peel Hunt. On Friday, May 17 the stock rating was downgraded by UBS to “Sell”. See Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) latest ratings:

07/08/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Add Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

22/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 230.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 180.00 Maintain

13/06/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 300.00 Upgrade

Analysts expect GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter's $0.16 EPS. T_GDI's profit would be $4.67 million giving it 31.83 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.'s analysts see 214.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 13,841 shares traded or 93.09% up from the average. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 1.57% or GBX 3.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 226.1. About 640,502 shares traded. Domino's Pizza Group plc (LON:DOM) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises DominoÂ’s Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Luxembourg, and Liechtenstein. The company has market cap of 1.05 billion GBP. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. It has a 22.17 P/E ratio. As of December 25, 2016, the firm had 950 stores in the United Kingdom; and 16 stores in Switzerland.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $594.85 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 46.76 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated has $28 highest and $24 lowest target. $26.13’s average target is -6.71% below currents $28.01 stock price. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Desjardins Securities. As per Monday, March 4, the company rating was maintained by National Bank Canada. The stock of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has “Hold” rating given on Sunday, March 3 by IBC. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by GMP Securities with “Buy”.