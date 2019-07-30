GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; Bridgford Foods (BRID) Shorts Raised By 4.6%

Analysts expect GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. T_GDI’s profit would be $4.67M giving it 33.69 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s analysts see 214.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $29.65. About 2,100 shares traded. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q EPS 20c; 10/04/2018 Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) had an increase of 4.6% in short interest. BRID’s SI was 9,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.6% from 8,700 shares previously. With 2,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID)’s short sellers to cover BRID’s short positions. The SI to Bridgford Foods Corporation’s float is 0.1%. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $35.1. About 3,381 shares traded. Bridgford Foods Corporation (NASDAQ:BRID) has risen 71.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BRID News: 20/04/2018 DJ Bridgford Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRID); 16/05/2018 – Bridgford Foods May Benefit, Industry Posts 42nd Straight Gain

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $629.68 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 49.5 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. GMP Securities maintained GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) rating on Monday, March 4. GMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $28 target. IBC maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Sunday, March 3 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 4 by National Bank Canada. Desjardins Securities maintained GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) rating on Friday, March 1. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $26.5 target.

