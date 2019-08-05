GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; Boise Cascade Co (BCC)’s Sentiment Is 1.33

Analysts expect GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 37.50% from last quarter’s $0.16 EPS. T_GDI’s profit would be $4.67M giving it 32.14 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc.’s analysts see 214.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 1,803 shares traded. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) has 0.00% since August 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GDI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Gardner Denver Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GDI); 21/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Presenting at Conference May 22; 27/04/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Volume Surges Almost 19 Times Average; 26/04/2018 – GARDNER DENVER HOLDINGS INC – INCREASING FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $685 MLN TO $705 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Holdings Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – GARDNER DENVER SECONDARY PRICES AT $31.00/SHR; 02/05/2018 – Gardner Denver Announces Pricing of its Secondary Public Offering; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q EPS 20c; 26/04/2018 – Gardner Denver 1Q Rev $619.6M

Boise Cascade Co (BCC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 88 hedge funds increased or opened new positions, while 66 sold and trimmed holdings in Boise Cascade Co. The hedge funds in our database now own: 33.64 million shares, down from 34.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Boise Cascade Co in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 53 Increased: 58 New Position: 30.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.16 billion. The Company’s Wood Products segment makes laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s products are used primarily in new residential construction, residential repair-and-remodeling markets, and light commercial construction.

The stock increased 8.69% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $29.64. About 94,099 shares traded. Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has declined 35.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BCC News: 30/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Vitamin D and Photodynamic Therapy for Treatment of BCC in BCNS; 13/03/2018 – Boise Cascade announces purchase of Lumberman’s Wholesale Distributors; 13/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE – AGREED TO ACQUIRE LUMBERMAN’S WHOLESALE DISTRIBUTORS, A DISTRIBUTOR OF ENGINEERED WOOD PRODUCTS AND SPECIALTY BUILDING MATERIALS; 16/04/2018 – Boise Cascade May Benefit, Industry Posts 19th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Agrees to Acquire Assets of Norman Distribution; 15/03/2018 – BOISE CASCADE CO BCC.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL SECURITIES STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Reflectance Confocal Microscopy to Diagnose BCC; 26/04/2018 – LANSON BCC SA LAN.PA : ESN/CM-CIC MARKET SOLUTIONS RAISES TO REDUCE FROM SELL; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On Bcc Funding Xiv Llc, Series 2018-1 Abs Following Addition Of Receivables; 04/05/2018 – BOISE CASCADE 1Q EPS 94C

Matarin Capital Management Llc holds 0.59% of its portfolio in Boise Cascade Company for 305,311 shares. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc owns 459,375 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Globeflex Capital L P has 0.19% invested in the company for 33,018 shares. The New York-based Spark Investment Management Llc has invested 0.17% in the stock. Seizert Capital Partners Llc, a Michigan-based fund reported 116,343 shares.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. provides integrated facility services in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $600.58 million. The firm operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services divisions. It has a 47.21 P/E ratio. It offers commercial cleaning services, including cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal, as well as stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Among 4 analysts covering GDI Integrated (TSE:GDI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. GDI Integrated had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by National Bank Canada with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The stock of GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) earned “Hold” rating by IBC on Sunday, March 3.