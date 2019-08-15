GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP)’s Financial Results Comparing With RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) and RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM), both competing one another are Specialty Chemicals companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 26 1.20 N/A 0.13 165.64 RPM International Inc. 60 1.55 N/A 1.93 35.11

In table 1 we can see GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and RPM International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. RPM International Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of RPM International Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and RPM International Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4% RPM International Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 5%

Risk & Volatility

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.73 beta. Competitively, RPM International Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, RPM International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than RPM International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and RPM International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RPM International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

RPM International Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $68.5 consensus target price and a 3.18% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and RPM International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.3% and 78.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1% of RPM International Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26% RPM International Inc. 1.92% 10.44% 14.48% 20.69% 6.97% 15.4%

For the past year GCP Applied Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while RPM International Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

RPM International Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

RPM International Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemical products for industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding solutions; flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; passive fire protection and manufacturing industry solutions; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes. This segment also offers corrosion-control coatings, containment linings, fire and sound proofing products, and insulation products; rolled asphalt roofing materials, chemical admixtures, and industrial epoxy flooring systems; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts, epoxy adhesives, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials, as well as specialty construction products. The companyÂ’s Specialty segment provides fluorescent colorants and pigments; shellac-based-specialty and marine coatings; insulated building cladding materials; fire and water damage restoration products; carpet cleaning and disinfecting products; fuel additives; and wood treatments, furniture finishes, and touch-up products. Its Consumer segment offers professional use and do-it-yourself (DIY) products, such as specialty products for paint contractors and the DIYers, deck and fence restoration products, metallic and faux finish coatings, exterior wood deck and concrete restoration systems, flooring finishes, hobby paints and cements, and nail care enamel polish and coating components, as well as caulk, sealant, adhesive, insulating foam, spackling, glazing, and other general patch and repair products. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Medina, Ohio.