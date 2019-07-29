GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) Reaches $21.74 52-Week Low; National Security Group (NSEC) Sentiment Is 0.33

National Security Group Inc (NSEC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.33 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.34, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 1 active investment managers increased or started new positions, while 3 sold and trimmed stock positions in National Security Group Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 63,285 shares, down from 91,801 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding National Security Group Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 0 New Position: 1.

The stock of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) hit a new 52-week low and has $20.65 target or 5.00% below today’s $21.74 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.58B company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $20.65 price target is reached, the company will be worth $78.85M less. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 114,334 shares traded. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) has declined 15.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical GCP News: 18/04/2018 – Verifi Adds Value to Channel Partners Through New Authorized Reseller Program; 14/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Google Adds New Life Science Platform Partners To GCP; 22/03/2018 – GCP STUDENT LIVING PLC DIGS.L – HY EPRA NAV PER ORDINARY SHARE 135.35P VS 138.17P; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR: GCP’s Credit Measures Improved After It Paid Dn Debt With Portion of Proceeds From Divestiture of Darex Packaging Technologies Segment; 08/05/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES – INCREASING 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJ EPS GUIDANCE DUE TO COMPLETION OF REFINANCING TRANSACTIONS ON APRIL 10; 26/03/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES – GCP INTENDS TO AMEND EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO INCREASE REVOLVING COMMITMENTS THEREUNDER TO UP TO $350 MLN; 26/03/2018 – GCP Applied Technologies To Amend Its Existing Revolving Credit Facility to Increase the Revolving Commitments Thereunder to Up to $350M; 15/05/2018 – Shay Assad to Receive GCP Summit’s Service Recognition Award for Contract Pricing Excellence; 08/05/2018 – GCP APPLIED TECHNOLOGIES BUYS R.I.W. LIMITED; 10/04/2018 – GCP APPLIED – SECOND AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO APRIL 2023, DOES NOT CHANGE INTEREST RATE MARGINS

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.58 billion. The Company’s Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. It has a 36.35 P/E ratio. The company??s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands.

Analysts await GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. GCP’s profit will be $21.04M for 18.74 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by GCP Applied Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 314.29% EPS growth.

More news for The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSEC) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “How Should Investors Feel About The National Security Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NSEC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “The National Security Group, Inc. Releases Financial Results – Business Wire” and published on February 28, 2019 is yet another important article.

The National Security Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $28.68 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. It has a 10.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in The National Security Group, Inc. for 125 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 535 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has 0% invested in the company for 53,671 shares. The Georgia-based Earnest Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Fmr Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,039 shares.