GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) EPS Estimated At $0.34; Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) Sentiment Is 0.52

Analysts expect GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) to report $0.34 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.34 EPS. GCP's profit would be $24.69 million giving it 13.89 P/E if the $0.34 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.'s analysts see 78.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $18.89. About 226,031 shares traded. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) has declined 23.24% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.24% the S&P500.

Eastman Kodak Co (KODK) investors sentiment decreased to 0.52 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.77, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 17 investment professionals increased or started new equity positions, while 33 sold and trimmed stakes in Eastman Kodak Co. The investment professionals in our database now own: 21.59 million shares, down from 24.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Eastman Kodak Co in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 19 Increased: 7 New Position: 10.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.37 billion. The Company’s Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. It has a 18.53 P/E ratio. The company's Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands.

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to clients in various markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $107.29 million. The firm operates through seven divisions: Print Systems; Micro 3D Printing and Packaging; Software and Solutions; Consumer and Film; Enterprise Inkjet Systems; Intellectual Property Solutions; and Eastman Business Park. It has a 0.64 P/E ratio. It offers digital offset plate and computer-to-plate imaging solutions, and electro photographic printing solutions to a range of commercial industries, including commercial print, direct mail, book publishing, newspapers and magazines, and packaging.

The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 54,156 shares traded. Eastman Kodak Company (KODK) has declined 26.67% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.67% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Eastman Kodak Company for 2.31 million shares. Southeastern Asset Management Inc Tn owns 4.96 million shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blackstone Group Inc has 0.11% invested in the company for 8.88 million shares. The Tennessee-based Green Square Capital Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 30,000 shares.