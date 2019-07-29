GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) EPS Estimated At $0.29; Sirios Capital Management LP Decreased Its Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Holding

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) stake by 75.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 1.47 million shares as Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Sirios Capital Management LP holds 478,960 shares with $12.08M value, down from 1.95 million last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now has $21.99 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.04. About 4.97 million shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 20.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.09% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Selects Mitch Feiger as Chmn and CEO for Chicago Region; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD SEES 2Q COMMERCIAL LOANS & LEASES UP 1%-1.5% VS 1Q; 10/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp 10-Q: As of March 31, As Calculated Under Basel III Approach, CET1 Capital Ratio Was 10.82%; 24/05/2018 – U.S. Senate confirms former banker McWilliams to lead FDIC; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 24/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bank Family Pavilion at Navy Pier Opens for Business; 21/05/2018 – MITCH FEIGER TO BE CHAIRMAN, CEO OF FIFTH THIRD CHICAGO; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS ALL-IN IMPACT OF TAX REFORM HAS BEEN MODESTLY POSITIVE FOR THE QUARTER-CONF CALL; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Reduce Co’s Regulatory Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio by About 45 Basis Points; 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp

Sirios Capital Management LP increased Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 25,774 shares to 489,250 valued at $122.18 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Royal Dutch Shell Plc stake by 40,453 shares and now owns 63,909 shares. Paypal Hldgs Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.93, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FITB shares while 163 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 212 raised stakes. 580.59 million shares or 11.24% more from 521.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Int Gru has invested 0.04% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Dnb Asset As holds 0% of its portfolio in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 132,972 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Liability holds 18.40M shares. Maltese Capital Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.5% in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB). Earnest Prns Lc holds 360 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.12% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 266,666 shares. Todd Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 319,878 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Cleararc Cap accumulated 18,430 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 535 shares. Huntington Retail Bank has 0.05% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 128,826 shares. Assetmark Inc holds 43,392 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 2.06 million shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Horan Limited Company accumulated 4,958 shares. Advisory has 0.01% invested in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) for 14,202 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,560 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 14.06% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FITB’s profit will be $534.43 million for 10.29 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Fifth Third Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.82% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Fifth Third Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Tuesday, June 4. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3400 target. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. UBS maintained Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) rating on Wednesday, April 24. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $3000 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Wood. The stock of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Wedbush.