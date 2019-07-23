GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) Comparison side by side

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) and Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) are two firms in the Specialty Chemicals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 26 1.44 N/A -0.26 0.00 Oil-Dri Corporation of America 30 0.98 N/A 1.13 31.51

Demonstrates GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Oil-Dri Corporation of America earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 0.00% 7% 4.7%

Volatility and Risk

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s 0.95 beta indicates that its volatility is 5.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Oil-Dri Corporation of America’s 4.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.96 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. are 2.6 and 2.1. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 2.6 and 1.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. ‘s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than .

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.2% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.4% of Oil-Dri Corporation of America are owned by institutional investors. About 0.6% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Oil-Dri Corporation of America has 2.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -6.86% -11.11% 2.48% -2.21% -15.19% 6.23% Oil-Dri Corporation of America 13.07% 5.6% 27.08% 10.43% -4.11% 33.89%

For the past year GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Oil-Dri Corporation of America beats GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It provides agricultural and horticultural products, including functional granules and powders for crop protection chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names. The company also offers animal health and nutrition products, such as animal feed pellet binders for the livestock and aquaculture industries under the Amlan, Calibrin, ConditionAde, Pel-Unite, and Pel-Unite Plus brand names; and sports products for use on baseball, softball, football, and soccer fields under the Pro's Choice brand name. In addition, it provides bleaching clay and purification aid products for bleaching, purification, and filtration applications under the Pure-Flo, Perform, Select, and Ultra-Clear brand names; cat litter products, including scoopable and non-clumping litters under the Cat's Pride and Jonny Cat brand names; and industrial and automotive sorbent products from clay, polypropylene, and recycled cotton materials to absorb oil, grease, water, and other types of spills under the Oil-Dri brand name. The company's customers include mass merchandisers, wholesale clubs, drugstore chains, pet specialty retail outlets, dollar stores, retail grocery stores, distributors of industrial cleanup and automotive products, environmental service companies, and sports field product users; processors and refiners of edible oils, petroleum-based oils, and biodiesel fuel; manufacturers of animal feed and agricultural chemicals; distributors of animal health and nutrition products; and marketers of consumer products. Oil-Dri Corporation of America was founded in 1941 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.