GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has 73.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 66.32% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has 0.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 4.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.10% 3.40% Industry Average 11.64% 22.60% 7.11%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies Inc. N/A 25 165.64 Industry Average 209.86M 1.80B 36.22

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.17 2.05 2.19 2.48

The potential upside of the competitors is 26.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26% Industry Average 1.81% 10.57% 11.17% 17.41% 19.01% 24.35%

For the past year GCP Applied Technologies Inc. had bearish trend while GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.96 and has 2.19 Quick Ratio. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Volatility & Risk

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.31 which is 31.36% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s peers beat GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.