GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Contrasting side by side

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) and Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Chemicals. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 25 1.42 N/A 0.13 165.64 Balchem Corporation 96 4.89 N/A 2.37 43.27

Table 1 highlights GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Balchem Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Balchem Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to GCP Applied Technologies Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is presently more expensive than Balchem Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Balchem Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.1% 3.4% Balchem Corporation 0.00% 11.3% 7.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.73 shows that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. is 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Balchem Corporation’s 12.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Balchem Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.5 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. Balchem Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. and Balchem Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCP Applied Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Balchem Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Balchem Corporation has an average price target of $100, with potential upside of 1.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.3% of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 88.8% of Balchem Corporation are owned by institutional investors. GCP Applied Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, Balchem Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCP Applied Technologies Inc. -2.26% -3.46% -21.55% -12.68% -23.24% -10.26% Balchem Corporation 0.57% 3.15% 3.17% 25.03% 4.75% 31%

For the past year GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has -10.26% weaker performance while Balchem Corporation has 31% stronger performance.

Summary

Balchem Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. produces and sells specialty construction chemicals, specialty building materials, and packaging sealants and coatings worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management system under the VERIFI brand; and cement additives under the CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands. The companyÂ’s Specialty Building Materials segment provides building envelope products to protect structures from water, and manages air and vapor transmission through building walls under the BITUTHENE, PREPRUFE, ADPRUFE, HYDRODUCT, ADCOR, SILCOR, and PERM-A-BARRIER brands; and residential building products comprising roofing underlayments, flashings, and weather barriers under the ICE & WATER SHIELD, TRI-FLEX, and VYCOR brands. This segment also offers fire protection products under the MONOKOTE brand; chemical grouts under the DE NEEF, HYDRO ACTIVE, SWELLSEAL, and DE NEEF PURe brands for repair and remediation in waterproofing applications and soil stabilization; cementitious grouts and mortars for under filling and gap filling purposes under the BETEC brand; and Specialty flooring products under the VERSASHIELD and ORCON brands. Its Darex Packaging Technologies segment provides can sealants under the DAREX brand; closures under the DAREX, DARAFORM, DARASEAL, DARABLEND, SINCERA, and CELOX brands; and coatings under the DAREX, APPERTA, and SISTIAGA brands to protect the interior and exterior surfaces of metal packaging containers and closures. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, and medical sterilization industries in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Human Nutrition & Health segment offers creamer systems, dairy replacers, powdered fats, nutritional beverage bases, beverages, juice and dairy bases, chocolate systems, ice cream bases and variegates, cereals, grain based snacks, and cereal based ingredients; microencapsulation solutions; and human grade choline nutrients and mineral amino acid chelated products for wellness applications. Its Animal Nutrition & Health segment provides microencapsulated products that enhance health and milk production in ruminant animals; chelation technology, which provides enhanced nutrient absorption for species; and choline chloride, an essential nutrient for monogastric animal health. The companyÂ’s Specialty Products segment offers ethylene oxide primarily for use in the health care industry; and single use canisters with ethylene oxide for sterilizing re-usable devices. It also sells propylene oxide, a fumigant to aid in the control of insects and microbiological spoilage; to reduce bacterial and mold contamination in shell and processed nut meats, processed spices, cacao beans, cocoa powder, raisins, figs, and prunes; and to customers seeking smaller quantities and whose requirements include utilization in various chemical synthesis applications, as well as sells chelated minerals for high value crops. The companyÂ’s Industrial Products segment provides derivatives of choline chloride for use in industrial applications; and methylamines, which are a building block for the manufacture of choline products, as well as used in industrial applications. The company sells its products through its sales force, independent distributors, and sales agents. Balchem Corporation was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in New Hampton, New York.