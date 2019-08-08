GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBP) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Comparing side by side

As Telecom Services – Domestic companies, GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|GCI Liberty Inc.
|25
|7.51
|N/A
|-0.23
|0.00
|pdvWireless Inc.
|42
|103.72
|N/A
|-2.87
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GCI Liberty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us GCI Liberty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|GCI Liberty Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|pdvWireless Inc.
|0.00%
|-22%
|-20.5%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 23.48% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares and 74.5% of pdvWireless Inc. shares. Insiders held 24.22% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|GCI Liberty Inc.
|2.72%
|5.72%
|3.32%
|8.36%
|6.4%
|9.12%
|pdvWireless Inc.
|-1.77%
|-6.34%
|11.9%
|14.43%
|45.15%
|18.99%
For the past year GCI Liberty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than pdvWireless Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors pdvWireless Inc. beats GCI Liberty Inc.
