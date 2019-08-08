GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBP) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Comparing side by side

As Telecom Services – Domestic companies, GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) and pdvWireless Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. 25 7.51 N/A -0.23 0.00 pdvWireless Inc. 42 103.72 N/A -2.87 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of GCI Liberty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us GCI Liberty Inc. and pdvWireless Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% pdvWireless Inc. 0.00% -22% -20.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.48% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares and 74.5% of pdvWireless Inc. shares. Insiders held 24.22% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of pdvWireless Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. 2.72% 5.72% 3.32% 8.36% 6.4% 9.12% pdvWireless Inc. -1.77% -6.34% 11.9% 14.43% 45.15% 18.99%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than pdvWireless Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors pdvWireless Inc. beats GCI Liberty Inc.