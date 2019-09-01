GCI Liberty Inc. (GLIBP) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Comparison side by side

Both GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBP) and AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) compete on a level playing field in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GCI Liberty Inc. 26 7.34 N/A -0.23 0.00 AT&T Inc. 32 1.40 N/A 2.27 14.97

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of GCI Liberty Inc. and AT&T Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides GCI Liberty Inc. and AT&T Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GCI Liberty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AT&T Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 3.6%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for GCI Liberty Inc. and AT&T Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score GCI Liberty Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AT&T Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively AT&T Inc. has a consensus price target of $36, with potential upside of 2.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

GCI Liberty Inc. and AT&T Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.48% and 55.2%. About 24.22% of GCI Liberty Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.07% of AT&T Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) GCI Liberty Inc. 2.72% 5.72% 3.32% 8.36% 6.4% 9.12% AT&T Inc. 2.44% 1.85% 10.59% 15.93% 6.41% 19.31%

For the past year GCI Liberty Inc. was less bullish than AT&T Inc.

Summary

AT&T Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors GCI Liberty Inc.

AT&T Inc. provides telecommunications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless, fixed strategic, legacy voice and data, wireless equipment, and other services to business, governmental, and wholesale customers, as well as individual subscribers. The Entertainment Group segment provides video entertainment and audio programming channels to approximately 25.3 million subscribers; broadband and Internet services to 12.9 million residential subscribers; local and long-distance voice services to residential customers, as well as DSL Internet access services; and voice services over IP-based technology, and technical support and other customer service functions and equipment. The Consumer Mobility segment offers wireless services to consumers, and wireless wholesale and resale subscribers, such as long-distance and roaming services. This segment provides postpaid and prepaid wireless voice and data communications services; consulting, advertising, and application and co-location services; and sells a variety of handsets, wirelessly enabled computers, and personal computer wireless data cards through company-owned stores, agents, or third-party retail stores, as well as accessories, such as carrying cases, hands-free devices, and other items. The International segment offers digital television services, including local and international digital-quality video entertainment and audio programming under the DIRECTV and SKY brands throughout Latin America. This segment also provides postpaid and prepaid wireless services to approximately 12.0 million subscribers under the AT&T and Unefon brands; and sells a range of handsets. The company was formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. and changed its name to AT&T Inc. in November 2005. AT&T Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Dallas, Texas.